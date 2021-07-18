NN12

>

News

>

Local News Updated Local Traffic Plan for British Grand Prix 2021 Author: Alison Hill Published: 14th July 2021 21:13 The British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone on 16th - 18th July 2021. The British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone on 16th - 18th July 2021. TRAFFIC The A43 one way systems will run on Saturday and Sunday, both morning and afternoon, with Winterhills to the A43 in Silverstone one way in the afternoon. Please note the following: Day Time System Comments/Contingencies Thursday No systems in force Heavier traffic than normal due to some public attendances in addition to campsite traffic. Friday 07.00 – 13.00 approx Dadford Road South one way from A43 Northbound off-slip to West 10 roundabout. Contingency only - A43 Northbound one way from B4525 interchange to Silverstone. A43 Southbound closed to through traffic at Silverstone. Friday 15.00 – 20.00 approx Dadford Road North one way from West 10 roundabout to A43. Only implemented if traffic volumes greater than expected. Contingency only - A43 Southbound one way from Silverstone to B4525 interchange. A43 Northbound one way from Silverstone to Abthorpe roundabout. Saturday 07.00 – 13.00 approx Dadford Road South one way from A43 Northbound off-slip to West 10 roundabout. Contingency only - A43 Northbound one way from B4525 interchange to Silverstone. A43 Southbound closed to through traffic at Silverstone. Saturday 15.00 – 20.00 approx Dadford Road North one way from West 10 roundabout to A43. Only implemented if traffic volumes greater than expected. Contingency only - A43 Southbound one way from Silverstone to B4525 interchange. A43 Northbound one way from Silverstone to Abthorpe roundabout. Sunday 06.00 – 13.00 approx A43 Northbound one way from B4525 interchange to Silverstone. A43 Southbound closed to through traffic at Silverstone. Dadford Road South one way from A43 off- slip to West 10 roundabout. Sunday 15.00 – 20.00 approx A43 Southbound one way from Silverstone to B4525 interchange. A43 Northbound one way from Silverstone to Abthorpe roundabout. Cow Pastures one way from Pury End turn to A5. Dadford Road North one way from West 10 roundabout to A43. Winterhills to A43 in Silverstone village one way. Dadford Road South one-way from West 10 roundabout to Stowe crossroads for exiting campsite traffic. Buses will be allowed northbound on this route. The maps below show the public vehicle movement in and out of the circuit and although during these times the roads will be busier than normal, emergency services’ access to businesses and residential properties will remain the same as non-event days. Please be careful, once inbound traffic flows dictate, the one way systems will be taken off and there may be a short period of time where the roads are in their normal configuration prior to being changed for the outbound phase. Please heed traffic signage and Stewards’ instructions where necessary. In order to minimise inconvenience to all, I ask for your co-operation over the following: Parking – Please avoid parking in locations that would cause an obstruction to either passing traffic or emergency services vehicles. Please respect the coned no parking areas, especially in Silverstone and Whittlebury villages

Pedestrians – Pedestrian movements from Silverstone Village to Silverstone Circuit should be via Winterhills to avoid conflict at the teardrop roundabout

“ Resident” Label – I enclose a label to display in your vehicle. This will assist in identifying local traffic.

It will not guarantee “right of access” and you should still comply with directions and temporary road signs, especially one-way systems

British Grand Prix 2021 Inbound routes British Grand Prix 2021 Outbound routes Please heed traffic signage and Stewards’ instructions where necessary. In order to minimise inconvenience to all, I ask for your co-operation over the following: Problems – If you experience a traffic related problem during the event, please immediately

Telephone the Silverstone Event Control on 01327 320310 which will be manned over the course of the event.

For live updated traffic advice and information during the event, please view the Silverstone website at www.silverstone.co.uk/residents or receive live updates via Radio Silverstone on 87.7FM and the Silverstone Twitter feed at @SilverstoneUK. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.