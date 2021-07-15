NN12

Local News More opportunities to drop-in and Grab a Jab this weekend Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 15th July 2021 09:37 If you haven’t had your COVID-19 vaccine yet, you can pop along to one of a number of participating drop-in clinics taking place across the county this weekend where you can ‘Grab A Jab’ without an appointment. Another pop-up vaccination clinic is open on Saturday 17 July 2021 from 9am to 5pm in Market Square in Northampton town centre, as well as a host of other venues where people can get their first or second dose of the vaccine. Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “With the announcement that lockdown restrictions are easing from Monday 19 July we want to make sure everyone eligible has the opportunity to get vaccinated. We’ve got a number of drop-in sessions available so it’s easier than ever for people to Grab a Jab without making an advance booking. “Having a COVID-19 vaccine is the best and safest way to protect yourself and those around you against this devastating disease. I urge all adults to get the vaccine and ask those already vaccinated to encourage their friends and family to get vaccinated too. “I am particularly appealing to those aged between 18 and 39 who haven’t come forward for their vaccination at this time. We have vaccines available for every person in the county and they are critical not just to protect you but also to enable a return to many important freedoms such as international travel to amber countries without the need to isolate on return.” The Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park now offers drop-ins every day from 8am to 7.30pm. Drop-in time at other sites vary and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/ Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice. Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Thursday 15 to Tuesday 20 July 2021 Full details of drop-in availability can be viewed online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Vaccination Site Opening Times Eligibility Northampton Market Square, Northampton Saturday 17July · 9am to 5pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 22 May 2021 Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre



Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ Seven days a week 8am to 7.30pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago Ramgarhia Sikh Temple(NHA Pharmacy), Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE Thursday 15 July 9am to 6pm Friday 16 July 8:30am to 4:30pm Monday 19 July 8.30am to 7.30pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago Regent Pharmacy 10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ Thursday 15 and Friday 16 July 9am to 6pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Regent Pharmacy 10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ Sunday 18 July 9am to 6pm Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 July 10am to 6pm · First doses for ages 40+ only · Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago Whitefields Medical Centre(Unidrugs) Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, Northampton, NN4 9UW Saturday 17 July · 9am to 1.30pm · 2:30 pm to 4:45pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 22 May 2021 Whitefields Medical Centre(Unidrugs) Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, Northampton, NN4 9UW Saturday 17 July · 5pm to 6.30pm · First doses for ages 40+ only · Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca dose on or before 22 May 2021 Rushden Rushden Medical Centre Adnitt Road Rushden NN10 9TR Thursday 15 July 9am to 12pm · First doses for ages 40+ only · Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca dose on or before 20 May 2021 Rushden Medical Centre Adnitt Road Rushden NN10 9TR Thursday 15 July 1pm to 3pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 20 May 2021 South Northamptonshire Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy & ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL Thursday 15 July 9.30am to 8pm Saturday 17 July 9am to 4pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago Wellingborough Pravasi Mandal Centre(Regent Pharmacy) 65 Elsden Rd, Wellingborough NN8 1QD Saturday 17 July and Sunday 18 July 9am to 2pm · First doses for ages 40+ only · Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago