Local News Ineos Grenadiers ride into Silverstone for the Classic Author: Deborah Tee Published: 19th July 2021 09:40



Gearing up for the launch of its uncompromising new Grenadier 4X4 model in 2022, INEOS Automotive has become an official automotive partner to The Classic.



To provide visitors to the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival with a sneak preview of its traditional-style, hard-working 4X4 engineered for the modern world, the ambitious new company will have a major presence in the National Paddock at Silverstone.



An eye-catching display will whet appetites with the Grenadier 4X4 taking centre stage. The facility will also serve as a base for members from the INEOS Grenadiers professional cycling team who will be supporting the INEOS Grenadier Fun Ride on Friday evening at The Classic.



Raising funds for the event’s official charity partner Alzheimer’s Research UK, the charity ride will be open to all those aged 10 and above with a ticket to the event and a bicycle.



Joined by a rider from the INEOS Grenadiers cycling team, participants will have an hour to complete as many laps as they can muster around the world-famous 3.67-mile Grand Prix Circuit.



INEOS is generously making a donation of £5 for every participating rider to Alzheimer’s Research UK and individual riders are encouraged to make further donations. Capacity is limited and those keen to be part of what is sure to be a memorable on-track experience are strongly advised to register in advance here.



All money raised will go towards supporting the UK's leading dementia research charity in making life-changing breakthroughs in diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.



“We welcome INEOS’s holistic new partnership with The Classic,” applauded Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “Being inspired by the much-loved Land Rover of old, the new Grenadier 4X4 is sure to be of huge interest to all the car lovers coming to Silverstone later this month. But, more than that, we massively thank INEOS – and its phenomenal cycling team – for generously supporting our efforts to generate funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a great cause so dear to many of our hearts.”



INEOS Automotive’s Commercial Director, Mark Tennant, commented: “Visitors to The Classic are among the most discerning motoring enthusiasts, so we are delighted to be sharing our new Grenadier with them and listening to their feedback. Not only that, we are proud to be bringing our cycling family with us, to participate in what promises to be an epic Fun Ride, in support of an incredibly worthy cause.”



Tickets for The Classic must be purchased in advance of the three-day fun-fuelled festival. The price of adult general admission currently starts at £47 and a three-day weekend ticket is on offer at just £125. Free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6.



Providing great value, subject to guidelines, all tickets for The Classic include admission to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings, the Shift and Drift Zone as well as much of the fabulous family entertainment on offer including funfair rides and driving experiences.



Ticket-buyers can also book with confidence with tickets carrying a COVID booking guarantee which means that if a change in Government guidelines prevents spectators from attending, all ticket-buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund.

