New charter sets out Council's commitment to tackling litter

West Northamptonshire Council has underlined its commitment to keeping communities clean and tidy with the launch of a new Litter Charter.

The Charter sets out how the Council will tackle the issue by working with community and voluntary groups, providing education, and taking enforcement action against those who drop litter across the whole of West Northamptonshire

It includes a pledge to work with fast food restaurants to tackle litter from packaging, as well as to regularly reviewing the provision of litter bins and frequency of litter picking in hot spot locations.

It also sets out how the Council will target offenders through regular patrols and the use of CCTV, with fines for those who litter

It has been launched alongside a new Litter Picking Toolkit, which offers support to communities that wish to help by carrying out local clean-up events.

The toolkit, which is available from www.westnorthants.gov.uk/litterchampions, includes safety advice for volunteers wishing to carry out litter picking, as well as instructions on how to get any litter they pick up collected by the Council.

The Council has also announced the winners of a competition which invited schoolchildren to produce short animations focussing on littering.

The £200 prize was won by Newbottle and Charlton Primary School near Brackley for its winning entry by William Kelly, and the second-placed film produced by Athena Hogan and Imogen Unger – all of Year 4.

The videos, which focus on the impact that littering has on our ecosystems, will be shared on West Northamptonshire Council’s social media feeds as part of the anti-littering campaign. They can also be viewed at https://youtu.be/SLFgpEFcQhA

The children’s teacher Melanie Hirst said: “The children were so excited when I told them about the competition. They are truly passionate about environmental issues and they are always keen to take action when it comes to protecting and saving the planet. We’re delighted to win.”

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Climate and Waste Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are committed to improving the local environment for residents and visitors to West Northamptonshire. Litter is not only unsightly and hazardous to wildlife, it has a negative effect on people’s perception of an area. So it’s important we do all we can to tackle it.

“It is not enough for us just to clear it up - we need education programmes in schools and communities, a robust enforcement policy, and strategic plans to ensure we have enough bins, in the right places, with the correct emptying and maintenance schedules. We are also keen to do everything we can to support the excellent work of the many volunteers who give up their time to help keep their local communities clean and tidy.

“The Litter Charter sets out our approach to this, and I hope residents and businesses across West Northamptonshire will support us in our efforts to rid our streets and open spaces of litter.

“I would also like to thank everyone who submitted entries to our animation competition. Congratulations to the winners, whose films do such a wonderful job of showing the harm litter has on our wildlife.”

