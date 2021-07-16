Adopt ‘COVID-caution’ as legal restrictions around social contact cease on Monday while cases continue to rise across Northamptonshire

Public Health officials implore residents to test twice weekly, get both jabs and adopt ‘COVID-caution’ as legal restrictions around social contact cease on Monday while cases continue to rise across Northamptonshire.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 05 July - 11 July 2021, shows an increase of 20% in cases since last week, with 1,349 residents having tested positive and a 53% infection rate rise since last week’s figures were published.

The Public Health team in the county will continue to monitor and manage outbreaks but residents must also play their vital part in preventing further cases across the county.

In order to ensure people know their COVID status as legal restrictions around social contact lift, everyone is being urged to get tested twice weekly, even after receiving both doses of the vaccine. After two doses individuals may largely be protected from severe disease themselves but they can still pass the virus on and put others at risk. Regular testing is an important strand in stopping the virus circulating in the community.

Health officials are also recommending the continual assessment of risk of transmission as residents go about their daily lives. When people are out and about, COVID-caution is vital as individuals with clinical vulnerabilities may not be visible and vaccination status will be unknown.

All local areas saw an increasing trend in case rates in the last week, although recent days’ data suggest that case rates might be starting to decrease again in Daventry and Wellingborough areas. A rapid increase has been seen within the South Northamptonshire area since late June.

Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week up to 8th July is 176.4, a 53% increase compared to the previous week but still significantly lower than the national average (328.9).

Locally the highest rates are showing in the South Northamptonshire area (310.1) and the Daventry area (230.4).

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19-year olds) once again have the highest case numbers. The younger adults’ group, 20 to 29-year olds, have the second highest numbers of positive cases. The 10-year age bracket with the most cases for males was 20 to 29-year olds, while that for females was 10 to 19-year olds. Concerningly, over the last 4-week period, the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ have continued to increase.

In the most recent week, there were no deaths recorded in Northamptonshire. South Northamptonshire area has seen no deaths since mid-March, Daventry and Kettering areas have seen no deaths since mid-April, and Northampton has no record of deaths since 24th April. This remains a positive aspect and indicates that the vaccine programme combined with reduced transmission has led to fewer fatalities from this illness.

There have also been indications in the last week that hospital bed occupancy due to COVID-19 is starting to rise again, although numbers remain low. The latest data shows a total of sixteen infected patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 13th July 2021, which represents an increase of five when compared to the previous week.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“Despite the freedoms being returned on Monday, Step 4 by no means marks the end of the need for caution and restraint. The government accepts that further cases, hospitalisations and deaths will occur as the country learns to live with COVID-19 and while cases are high and rising, everybody needs to continue to act carefully and remain watchful.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is to take a rapid flow test twice weekly to check if you are infectious and behave in a COVID- cautious and COVID safe way around friends, family and the wider community. Be aware of people who are clinically vulnerable and settings that are higher risk like indoor crowded venues, public transport and geographical areas of high risk.

“Please, enjoy the freedom the removal of some of the final restrictions provides, but do so safely and with consideration of others views and vulnerabilities.”

Now and in the coming months - way beyond the move to Step 4 on Monday- the following COVID-Safe behaviours will be recommended by the government and promoted by Public Health officials:

· getting both doses of the vaccine

· testing twice weekly through the use of lateral flow tests

· meeting in well-ventilated areas where possible, such as outdoors or indoors with windows open

· wearing a face covering where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces

· washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitiser regularly throughout the day

· covering your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze

· staying at home if unwell, to reduce the risk of passing on other illnesses onto friends, family, colleagues, and others in your community

· considering individual risks, such as clinical vulnerabilities and vaccination status when mixing.

The following key protections will remain in place:

· testing when you have symptoms and targeted asymptomatic testing in education, high risk workplaces and to help people manage their personal risk

· isolating when positive or when contacted by NHS Test and Trace or when advised to by the NHS COVID-19 app. Border quarantine: for all arriving from red list countries, and for those people arriving from amber list countries, other than those UK residents fully vaccinated in the UK vaccine programme





It’s not too late to get jabbed.

If you haven’t had your COVID-19 vaccine yet, you can pop along to one of a number of participating drop-in clinics taking place across the county this weekend where you can ‘Grab A Jab’ without an appointment. Another pop-up vaccination clinic is open on Saturday 17 July from 9am to 5pm in Market Square in Northampton town centre, as well as a host of other venues where people can get their first or second dose of the vaccine. Full details of drop-in availability can be viewed online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. The Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park now offers drop-ins every day from 8am to 7.30pm. Drop-in time at other sites vary and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/ Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.

Lateral Flow Testing

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing:

Some Community Asymptomatic Testing sites are in operation across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirusupdates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx

You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site , You can also order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests .

· The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

· Residents are also being strictly follow all self-isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

· If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119. · Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

