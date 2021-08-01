NN12

Local News Celebrating West Northamptonshire's parks and green spaces Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 20th July 2021 10:11 West Northamptonshire Council is encouraging residents to safely enjoy parks and green spaces across the area and show them the love they deserve, during Love Parks Week, 23 July to 1 August 2021 To help celebrate the beautiful parks across the area information about local beauty spots, community gardens, hills and hollows and a range of activities such as walking in the woods, challenges people can do in their own family, fitness in the park and volunteering opportunities will be shared throughout the week via the West Northamptonshire Facebook and Twitter pages. Park users are encouraged to get involved in anti-litter campaigns and be the change they what to see by picking up their rubbish and either disposing of it in a nearby bin or taking it home at the end of their visit and report instances of littering as they occur to raise awareness, change behaviour, reduce clean-up costs and keep the environment clean. Using the hashtag #LoveWestNorthantsParks people are encouraged to share their favourite green sports across the area or their childhood memories of things they learnt to do at the park, it can be your first cartwheel, kite flying, learning to ride a bike, roller skating or even your first landscape painting. Councillor David Smith, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Engagement at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "This Love Parks Week, I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy our beautiful parks. "Spending time in a park is a great way to get closer to the nature and improve your mental wellbeing - plus by using and celebrating your local park, you'll be helping to protect them for future generations. "We urge people to have pride in our parks and at the same time act responsibly, respect the surroundings by keeping them clean and report any instances of littering, graffiti or full bins at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-street-cleaning ." To ensure everyone is able to make the most of their time outdoors this summer, please consider the following advice: Supervise children closely at all times

Do not overcrowd the play equipment, if the play area looks too busy, please go for a walk and come back when there are fewer people

Picnics can be really popular – to keep these spaces clean and safe, please remember to take your rubbish home or place it in a bin

The use of barbecues is not permitted, as smoke can be antisocial and cinders that are not properly extinguished can pose a hazard, particularly to children and dogs

If walking your dog through the park, keep it on a lead where possible and be aware of its movements at all times to ensure you can clear up after it when necessary. Please note that dogs must be on a lead at all times in children play areas

Flying kites, throwing a frisbee and kicking a ball around are fun in the sun – please ensure you consider other park users

Flying kites, throwing a frisbee and kicking a ball around are fun in the sun – please ensure you consider other park users

Gain a licence from the Council should you wish to fly power-driven aircraft, including drones, and be mindful when using them, as they have the potential to cause serious injuries.