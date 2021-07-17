Steam Ale brings home GOLD award





The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards announced the first of the category award winners at the Rockingham Food & Drink Fair held at the beautiful Rockingham Castle, including the Artisan Local Drink of the Year award in which the Mill's Steam Ale was shortlisted.





Up against stiff competition, Towcester Mill pipped them all to the post to win the Gold Award! "We are absolutely delighted," said brewery director, John Evans. "It's a testament to all the hard work the team puts in to produce such a top quality product - truly award-winning! Ever since we first brewed it and made it available first on draught and then in bottles it was received so well and it's fabulous that it is linked to such a fascinating part of the town's history. We just hope that everyone enjoys drinking it as much as we did brewing it!"





Steam Ale is a 4.5% abv ale brewed in honour of the Mill's new Steam Room which opened in the autumn of 2020 to provide additional, socially distanced, seating. The Steam Room displays a 1900s Towcester Railway Station sign which is on loan to the Mill from Towcester Museum and which is directly above the rising steam from the brewhouse kettle.





The annual awards celebrate all that is great about Northamptonshire's food and drink scene and recognise excellence within the county's eateries. Now in its 13th year, the awards provide a platform for finalists to champion their achievements at major events and to harness the 'buy local' message.