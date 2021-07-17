  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

" I have had lots of emails following your article in the e newsletter. Seems quite a lot of people recognised me and or wanted to make contact"
- Vanessa
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Steam Ale brings home GOLD award

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 19th July 2021 22:58
'Brewery director, John Evans, received the award from HM Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson'

Towcester Mill's brand new Steam Ale, first brewed at the end of 2020, won its first award this weekend on Saturday 17 July 2021.

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards announced the first of the category award winners at the Rockingham Food & Drink Fair held at the beautiful Rockingham Castle, including the Artisan Local Drink of the Year award in which the Mill's Steam Ale was shortlisted. 

Up against stiff competition, Towcester Mill pipped them all to the post to win the Gold Award! "We are absolutely delighted," said brewery director, John Evans. "It's a testament to all the hard work the team puts in to produce such a top quality product - truly award-winning! Ever since we first brewed it and made it available first on draught and then in bottles it was received so well and it's fabulous that it is linked to such a fascinating part of the town's history. We just hope that everyone enjoys drinking it as much as we did brewing it!" 

Steam Ale is a 4.5% abv ale brewed in honour of the Mill's new Steam Room which opened in the autumn of 2020 to provide additional, socially distanced, seating. The Steam Room displays a 1900s Towcester Railway Station sign which is on loan to the Mill from Towcester Museum and which is directly above the rising steam from the brewhouse kettle. 

The annual awards celebrate all that is great about Northamptonshire's food and drink scene and recognise excellence within the county's eateries. Now in its 13th year, the awards provide a platform for finalists to champion their achievements at major events and to harness the 'buy local' message.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies