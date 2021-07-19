  • Bookmark this page

Extended opening hours at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 20th July 2021 09:04
Towcester Mill Brewery is extending its opening hours to six days a week, Tuesday-Sunday, from this week, 19 July 2021.
Towcester Mill Brewery is extending its opening hours to six days a week, Tuesday-Sunday, from this week, 19 July 2021.
 
The hours will be as follows:
  1. Monday - CLOSED
  2. Tuesday - 5pm-10pm
  3. Wednesday - 12pm-10pm
  4. Thursday - 12pm-10pm
  5. Friday - 12pm-10pm
  6. Saturday - 12pm-10pm
  7. Sunday - 12pm-6pm
Its Bottle Shop, which is now based at the Brewery, is now open five days a week, Wednesday-Sunday 12pm-5pm, so you can either pop in to browse or Click & Collect.

The Mill will be reinstating the option to pay at the bar or, if you are seated outside, it will still offer customers the option to use the table ordering service. Customers are no longer legally required to scan or sign in on arrival but this will still be available if customers wish to use it. Masks are no longer needed inside and there will still be hand sanitizers available.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to the Mill in more relaxed circumstances," said director, John Evans. "We would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout these last 16 months and we will continue to do everything we can to keep everyone as safe as possible during their visit."
