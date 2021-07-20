Post Freedom Day: how we will help you now

Author: Craig Bees Published: 20th July 2021 16:27

As you will all know this week marks the final stage of the COVID 19 recovery plan with all restrictions being lifted, seeing an end to social distancing along with the mandatory requirement to wear a face covering.

There will also no longer be any limits to the number of people attending a gathering and the ‘work at home’ guidance will be lifted. It will be the responsibility of each of us to decide how we wish to approach life beyond ‘Freedom Day’.

Monday July 19 2021 will once again bring about change and the need to adapt to another way of working, one that resembles a pre-pandemic world but not entirely. And while there is no indication at this stage whether the Ministry of Housing will issue updated ‘home moving guidance’ to reflect the lifting of restrictions, there are aspects that agents in England should consider during this next stage.

Work from home guidance: how is this going to work in your business? Many firms are experiencing benefit from different working patterns so, whilst the guidance is lifted, it is not mandatory, and firms should decide for themselves what is right for their business and employees. Be mindful also that the requirement to self-isolate for anyone coming into contact with a person who tests positive could have an impact on your business if you have everyone back in the office.

Self-isolation: remind members of your team that if they are contacted by NHS test and trace, they must continue to follow any self-isolation period. Make it clear when arranging any appointments that these should not go ahead if any party has been advised to self-isolate or awaiting test results.

Face coverings: everybody will react differently to this. While some will be ready to venture out without one, others will be less inclined to do so. It will be important to respect everyone’s decision either in the office or on appointments and advisable to ask the question "would you prefer us/your viewer to wear a face covering at the appointment?"

Hand washing: we’ve all got used to carrying bottles of sanitiser and using these on entering/leaving shops and premises. Agents should keep this up, as it is massively helpful in preventing the spread of the virus and will put most people at ease.

We know there are agents in the network who received instructions from clients thanks to their COVID safe measures. You put controls in place to allow business to continue in a safe way, making customers feel at ease and making them feel safe. While the restrictions may no longer be in place from last Monday the need to feel safe will likely remain a priority for many people.

Bartram & Co: our six guiding principles

We will not attend work or any appointment if we are feeling unwell or have been advised by NHS test and trace to self-isolate. The same applies to any visitor to our offices. We will ask you if you wish ‘face coverings’ to be worn on any appointment or meeting and we will respect your wishes. We will ask you if you prefer to receive only digital communication from us rather than paper copies. We will continue to record names and dates of contacts in case of any NHS test and trace position. We will continue with our hand washing/sanitising to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Our priority is always the safety of our customers and our colleagues.

If you have any questions please ask our staff and we will be happy to help. Call us on (01327) 359164.

Badby & Farthingstone Cricket Club News

Great to be part of Sunday’s inaugural match against the Crooked Hooker, a team made up of Northampton Saints Academy players. On a blistering, hot day club members old and new enjoyed hospitality in the form of a socially distanced bbq and refreshments with a marquee for much-needed shade.

In a closely fought game featuring over 300 runs, the match saw a reunion for several players who formed the original Farthingstone CC side but their efforts were not enough to stop the visitors putting on 171 from their 25 overs and eventually winning by 15 runs.

The trophy was presented by legendary former Saints player and B&FCC member David Powell with the promise of many more such matches to come – and hopefully revenge for the hosts.

Women and Junior taster sessions: don’t forget these free taster sessions for women or juniors interested in getting into cricket throughout the rest of July and August. These will be held at the ground (Long Roods, Chapel Lane, Badby NN11 3AQ). Full details on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/4042839432462543/

If you are interested in coming along to any of the sessions please email andynightingale234@gmail.com

The matches have been coming thick and fast recently with the visit to Buckingham Town a particular highlight. Set to make 158 in a 35 over game, the home side reached the target with two over left and four wickets remaining. Stand-out performances from Alsworth senior and Jordan Shingler. Great to play at such a superb ground, many thanks to Buckingham for their hospitality.

With several recent narrow defeats, good to report on a comfortable midweek T20 win against old rivals South Northants at Bugbrooke. Batting first B&FCC put on an impressive 143 with solid batting by Toby Bell and Rory Molloy making up the total. The hosts were always struggling to keep up with the required run rate against an accurate attack. A good win.

Club day: Sunday August 15 (2pm start) - cricket, BBQ, bar and raffle. All welcome. More details to follow.

The club welcomes all new players – men, women, teenagers and children. Membership fees: full £50, playing £30, social £20, junior £10. Anyone interested in joining B&FCC please contact chairman Andy Nightingale via e-mail andynightingale23@gmail.com

Forthcoming fixtures: Sunday July 25 Everdon (home), Sunday August 1 Braunston (away), Sunday August 8 Napton (home) – all matches start at 2pm.

Monthly draw: still time to enter this month’s draw and your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed).

How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Wednesday July 28 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

