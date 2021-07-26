New pop up vaccination clinic in Corby is one of many places to Grab a Jab across Northamptonshire

21st July 2021

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Getting vaccinated is the best and safest way we can protect ourselves, the people we love and those around us. This is even more important as we return to our normal everyday lives and enjoy more freedoms.



As part of the continuing drive to get more people vaccinated a new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is opening this weekend at Willow Place Shopping Centre in Corby. The clinic, one of many drop-in sites available, gives people the opportunity to ‘grab a jab’ while they are out and about.

The Willow Place clinic is open on Saturday 24 July 2021 from 9am to 6pm and Sunday 25 July 2021 from 10am to 5pm. Anyone aged 18 or over is welcome to attend for their first vaccination, while second doses are also available for anyone who had their first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago. This is one of several drop-in sites open in the county this week offering people the chance to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without making an appointment.

“Vaccine take up has been really good in Northamptonshire, particularly in the over 40 age group. We are now encouraging those aged between 18 and 39 to drop in for their jabs – as we don’t want pockets of people left vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We’re making it as easy and convenient as possible to get jabbed. We want to ensure people are able get on and enjoy the summer months knowing they and their family and friends are safely protected. We have several drop-in clinics available this week where you can simply pop in and get your vaccine, appointment free.”

The Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park offers drop-ins every day from 8am to 6.30pm. Drop-in times at other sites vary and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Wednesday 21 2021 to Monday 26 July 2021

Full details of drop-in availability can be viewed online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

Vaccination Site Opening Times Eligibility Corby Mr Pickford’s Pharmacy Spencer Court Corby, NN17 1NU Wednesday 21, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 July · 10:30am to 6:45pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Willow Place Shopping Centre, Corby Saturday 24 July · 9am to 6pm Sunday 25 July · 10am to 5pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Northampton Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre



Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ Seven days a week · 8am to 6:30pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago Ramgarhia Sikh Temple(NHA Pharmacy), Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE Wednesday 21 July · 9:30am to 4:45pm Thursday 22 July · 9:30am to 4:45pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago Regent Pharmacy 10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ Wednesday 21, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 July 9am to 6pm Saturday 24 July 9am to 2pm Sunday 25 July 9am to 5pm Monday 26 July 9am to 6pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago Kings Heath Vaccination Centre North Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, NN5 7LN Thursday 22 July 10am to 4pm · First doses for ages 18+ South Northamptonshire Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy & ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL Friday 23 July 9am to 4pm Saturday 24 July 9am to 12pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago





