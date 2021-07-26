  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

New pop up vaccination clinic in Corby is one of many places to Grab a Jab across Northamptonshire

Author: N Published: 21st July 2021 10:09

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Getting vaccinated is the best and safest way we can protect ourselves, the people we love and those around us. This is even more important as we return to our normal everyday lives and enjoy more freedoms.Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Getting vaccinated is the best and safest way we can protect ourselves, the people we love and those around us. This is even more important as we return to our normal everyday lives and enjoy more freedoms.

 

As part of the continuing drive to get more people vaccinated a new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is opening this weekend at Willow Place Shopping Centre in Corby. The clinic, one of many drop-in sites available, gives people the opportunity to ‘grab a jab’ while they are out and about.

 

The Willow Place clinic is open on Saturday 24 July 2021 from 9am to 6pm and Sunday 25 July 2021 from 10am to 5pm. Anyone aged 18 or over is welcome to attend for their first vaccination, while second doses are also available for anyone who had their first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago. This is one of several drop-in sites open in the county this week offering people the chance to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without making an appointment.

 

“Vaccine take up has been really good in Northamptonshire, particularly in the over 40 age group. We are now encouraging those aged between 18 and 39 to drop in for their jabs – as we don’t want pockets of people left vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We’re making it as easy and convenient as possible to get jabbed. We want to ensure people are able get on and enjoy the summer months knowing they and their family and friends are safely protected. We have several drop-in clinics available this week where you can simply pop in and get your vaccine, appointment free.”

 

The Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park offers drop-ins every day from 8am to 6.30pm. Drop-in times at other sites vary and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

 

Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.

 

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Wednesday 21 2021 to Monday 26 July 2021

 

Full details of drop-in availability can be viewed online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

 

Vaccination Site

Opening Times

 

Eligibility

Corby

 

Mr Pickford’s Pharmacy

Spencer Court

Corby, NN17 1NU

 

Wednesday 21, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 July

·       10:30am to 6:45pm

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Willow Place Shopping Centre, Corby

Saturday 24 July

·       9am to 6pm

 

Sunday 25 July

·     10am to 5pm

 

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Northampton

 

Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ

 

Seven days a week

·         8am to 6:30pm

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Ramgarhia Sikh Temple(NHA Pharmacy),

 

Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE

 

Wednesday 21 July

·     9:30am to 4:45pm

 

Thursday 22 July

·     9:30am to 4:45pm

 

 

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Regent Pharmacy

 

10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ

 

Wednesday 21, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 July

  • 9am to 6pm

 

Saturday 24 July

  • 9am to 2pm

 

Sunday 25 July

  • 9am to 5pm

 

Monday 26 July

  • 9am to 6pm

 

 

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

Kings Heath Vaccination Centre

 

North Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, NN5 7LN

 

Thursday 22 July

  • 10am to 4pm

·     First doses for ages 18+

South Northamptonshire

 

Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy & ECG)

 

Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL

 

Friday 23 July

  • 9am to 4pm

 

Saturday 24 July

  • 9am to 12pm

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

 


