Chance to win tickets for the 2021 Silverstone Classic

Author: James Rudd Published: 23rd July 2021 08:33





Your chance to go for free to the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival in our super competition.

HERE’S your chance to go for free to the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival in our super competition.



We have two pairs of tickets to give away for The Classic at Silverstone, which is taking place this year from 30 July to 1 August 2021.



The Classic is a Silverstone favourite for families and race fans alike, a weekend-long action-packed summer staycation, taking place this year from 30 July – 1 August. The world’s biggest classic motor racing festival combines the very best line-up of retro racing with flat-out family fun. Ranging from vibrant live music and interactive experiences to head turning car displays, hot air balloon lift offs, passenger rides, fun fair and crazy golf, the trackside excitement matches the duelling on the circuit with over 1000 cars to watch race at the home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.



The star-studded races feature historic cars from across the last 100 years of motorsport racing wheel-to-wheel, representing the golden ages of Formula 1, Formula 2, GT, Sports and Touring Cars. With grandstand seating included in the admission ticket price, everyone is on pole position to spectate. Visitors also have free access to the vast majority of the entertainment including funfair rides, driving experiences, stunt shows, the concerts and both racing paddocks.



The event’s charity partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK, is offering ‘behind the wheel’ simulators as part of its fundraising activity, while Sporting Bears, a motor club dedicated to raising funds for children’s charities, offers visitors passenger rides in beautiful classic cars on the country roads around in return for a charitable donation.



The Young Driver scheme gives children from 10 - 17 their first taster driving experiences behind the wheel of a brand new dual controlled Vauxhall Corsa, for just £5, while budding young football stars aged between 5-15 can prepare for the forthcoming soccer season under the expert guidance of Chelsea FC Foundation coaches at the Yokohama Chelsea Skills Zone.



The off-track family fun will keep all ages endlessly amused for all three days, but the unrivalled schedule of races featuring legendary machines from motorsport’s golden eras is at the heart of The Classic. And this year’s programme is the best-ever.



The eye-catching ‘Greatest Hits’ race line-up celebrates The Classic’s landmark 30th birthday in 2020. Stunning grids mark the 60th birthdays of two British design icons, the E-type Jaguar and Mini Cooper.



Those with special milestones to celebrate will take to the famous track for impressive parades. This summer’s highlights include a record gathering of Triumph Stag, celebrating its 50th birthday. The DeLorean also turns 40 this year and the icon of the big screen will be out in force at this year’s event and celebrating its 50th birthday will be the stunning Lamborghini Countach. These iconic cars are joined by an intriguing collection of the UK’s rarest cars as featured in The Telegraph.



There’s a feast of entertainment on the live music stage including pop-rockers Scouting for Girls, Britpop Reunion and Pearl Jam tribute act, Legal Jam, on Friday night with The Brand New Heavies and Aswad rocking it at Saturday night’s party.



General admission for adults starts from £47 with the price of full three-day weekend tickets £125. Free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6.



All tickets carry a COVID booking guarantee which means that if Silverstone is prevented from allowing spectators at 2021 events due to a change in current Government guidelines, all ticket-buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund.

Full details of tickets for The Classic 2021 at Silverstone can be found at: https://www.silverstone.co.uk/events/the-classic



To win one of our two pairs of adult tickets for entrance on the Sunday simply answer the following question:



Which two iconic British cars are celebrating their 60th birthdays at The Classic this year? Send your answer along with your name and address by email to James Rudd by Wednesday 28th July 2021 at 3 pm.

Terms and conditions apply, the judges decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.