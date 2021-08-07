136th Blakesley Show and Gymkhana

Author: James Rudd Published: 24th July 2021 09:22

Blakesley & District Agricultural Society has been in existence for well over 100 years and the Blakesley Show is held on the first Saturday in August every year. The 2021 show on 7th August 2021 will by the 136th for the Society



Blakesley & District Agricultural Society has been in existence for well over 100 years and the Blakesley Show is held on the first Saturday in August every year. The 2021 show on 7th August 2021 will by the 136th for the Society



A representative speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 said, "This year the Show will once again be held at Blakesley Heath Farm, Maidford, NN12 8HN.

"The Show as a collective has been in existence since the late 19th century, hosting an array of equestrian, livestock and trade exhibitors as well as a Gymkhana. There is so much to see and do on Show day; and of course, DOGS ARE WELCOME provided they're on a lead!

​"A rural and traditional event, The Blakesley Show holds around 70 equestrian classes including qualifiers for Olympia and the Royal International Horse Show, In-hand classes for Brood Mares and Youngstock, Working Hunters and Showjumping as well as classes for younger riders and a Gymkhana.

"Cattle classes include sections for Dairy and Commercial cattle, pedigree Dexters and South Devons, with interbreed classes available for other pedigree breeds. This year we are excited to be part of the inaugural Heart of England Cattle Championship in conjunction with Kenilworth and Blaston Shows, where cattle exhibitors will be able to accumulate attendance and placings points across all three shows. The overall Championship will be presented during the Grand Parade at Blakesley Show.

"The Sheep section of the Show is particularly well supported with over 240 pens of sheep competing in sections for High Health stock, Breeding Sheep, Butchers Lambs and Wiltshire Horn Sheep. In recent years, the Young Shepherd section has gone from strength to strength and last year almost 30 youngsters ranging in age from 2 to 14 years took part.

"The final area of competition is in the Roots and Corn section where classes are available for various crops to be exhibited. This section is the oldest in the Show as it was originally founded as Blakesley Horticultural Society.

"The Show has an ever-growing number of Trade Exhibitors and attracts around 3,500 visitors each year. There are several catering outlets on site serving a wide variety of food, as well as licensed bars.

"This year the Main Ring entertainment will be provided by Waldburg Shire Horses who will be telling the story of Heavy Horses through the Ages.

​Once again, the show will be held on Blakesley Heath Farm, courtesy of the Hopewell family allowing us to use their one-hundred-acre site; proving very successful for the past three years. For this we are very grateful, and also thank John Upson and George Mayo for providing access and exit routes to the Show site."

Entry costs@

£30 for Family (Two Adults, upto 3 Children)

£15 for Adults

£5 for 8-16yrs

and free for under 8yrs. Onsite parking is free also.

https://www.theblakesleyshow.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.