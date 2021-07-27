NN12

News

Local News Smoke Street to set senses alight this weekend Author: Crispin Slee Published: 27th July 2021 10:07

Northampton’s premier live-fire feasting event is promising to set your tastebuds and senses alight when it returns this weekend.



Smoke Street is a unique collaboration between The Smoke Pit and popular street food pop-up Bite Street NN, focused on cooking with smoke and fire.



This weekend the organisers will also ignite the senses with a fire-breathing and live-fire show, comedy stage, live music, magic and Punch and Judy.



Bite Street boss Crispin Slee said: “After having to cancel our first event, we cannot wait to launch Smoke Street this weekend. We are literally chomping at the bit.



“The menu has everything from BBQ flank steak tacos to spit lamb, and whole hogs cooked Asado-style over open fire to smoked squid.



“There will be cooking over open fire pits, smokers, oil drum BBQs, Asado crosses and Argentinian grills and the live entertainment is cracking.”



Britain’s Got Talent star Sean Heydon will headline the live entertainment with the levitation act he performed on the hit show.



The Smoke Pit’s huge mobile smoker, fire cage and spit roast will take centre stage for the cooking theatrics, with changing dishes every day - sumac lamb skewers on Friday, spit pig on Saturday and spit lamb on Sunday.



BBQ legend Steve Mitchell, who runs street food smoke house Broke n Bone, will be cooking whole hogs on a Asado cross over open fire.



He said: “I love the theatre of cooking over live fire – it brings out the caveman in me. It takes a long time and a lot of effort but boy is it worth it.”



Also cooking with fire are Pinch My Bun with smoked chicken and smoked squid flat breads and wood fired pizza from Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co. in Weedon.



Smoke Street takes place in the supporter village at Franklin’s Gardens, as part of Bite Street’s Summer of Food Love at the Gardens.



It happens on Friday July 30 2021, Saturday July 3, 2021 and Sunday August 1 2021. Tickets and more details are available via:

