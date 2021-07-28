  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Local accountancy firm continues with expansion plans, despite Covid

Author: Laura Benham Published: 28th July 2021 10:02

CED Accountancy Services Limited are looking to recruit two apprentices to join their young team based in Towcester.

CED Accountancy Services Limited are looking to recruit two apprentices to join their young team based in Towcester.

The two roles are Administration Apprentice and Accounts Assistant Apprentice, with fully funded study packages with Milton Keynes College and competitive salaries. 

For more information and to apply please see the links below or contact CED Accountancy Services Ltd on 01327 358866.

Accounts Assistant Apprentice Information

Administration Apprentice Information

