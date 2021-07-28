  • Bookmark this page

No appointment needed for your COVID jab in Northamptonshire this week

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 28th July 2021 09:17

You don’t need to book to get your COVID-19 jab. Five walk-in vaccination clinics are open across Northamptonshire this week, allowing you to conveniently drop in and grab a jab without the need for an appointment.

 

Regent Pharmacy in Regent Square in Northampton has walk-in vaccination clinics running daily until Tuesday 3 August 2021 from 9am. Anyone aged 18 or over can pop in and for a first dose while those who had a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago can drop in for their second dose of the vaccine.

 

The Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park offers appointment-free drop-ins every day from 8am to 6.30pm.

 

In addition, the Ramgarhia Sikh Temple in Cromwell Street, Northampton, is open for jabs on Wednesday 28 July from 10.30am to 4pm and Friday 30 July from 12.30pm to 5pm.

 

Walk-in appointments are also available this week at the Greens Norton Community Centre in Towcester. You can grab a jab here on Thursday 29 July (4pm to 7pm) and Friday 30 July (9am to 4pm) without the need to pre-book.

 

Rushden Medical Centre is also offering jabs without an appointment on Thursday 29 July between 1pm and 2pm (AstraZeneca) and from 2pm to 4.30pm (Pfizer).

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Getting your COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.  

 

“Each of the five venues offering walk-in sessions this week can give people aged 18 and over their first jab, or their second jab if it has been at least eight weeks since their first dose. Getting the second dose is vital to getting longer lasting and maximum protection offered by the vaccines.

 

“All adults can still pre-book a vaccine appointment if they prefer through the national booking service. However, we know it’s not always easy or convenient for people to book a specific time, so our drop-in clinics are an ideal way to get your vaccine without having to schedule an appointment.”

 

People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online atnhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

 

Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.

 

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Wednesday 28 July to Tuesday 3 August

 

Full details of drop-in availability can be viewed online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

 

Northampton

 

Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ

 

Seven days a week

·         8am to 6.30pm

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Regent Pharmacy

 

10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ

 

Wednesday 28, Thursday 29 and Friday 30 July

  • 9am to 6pm

 

Saturday 31 July

  • 9am to 2pm

 

Sunday 01 August

  • 9am to 2pm

 

Monday 02 and Tuesday 03 August

  • 9am to 6pm

 

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

Ramgarhia Sikh Temple

 

Cromwell Street,

Northampton,

NN1 2TE

Wednesday 28 July

  • 10.30am to 4pm

Friday 30 July

  • 12.30pm to 5pm
  • First doses for ages 18+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Rushden

 

Rushden Medical Centre

 

Adnitt Road

Rushden

Northamptonshire

NN10 9TR

Thursday 29 July

  • 1pm to 2pm
  • First doses for ages 40+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca dose on or before 3 June 2021

 

Thursday 29 July

  • 2pm to 4.30pm

 

  • First doses for ages 18+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 3 June 2021

South Northamptonshire

 

Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy & ECG)

 

Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL

Thursday 29 July

  • 4pm to 7pm

 

Friday 30 July

  • 9am to 4pm

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

 

-ends-

