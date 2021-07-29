HS2 Minister visits South Northants

HS2 Minister, Andrew Stephenson to South Northamptonshire to see for himself the effect of HS2 on our local landscape and communities. This was his first visit on the line of route since the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, and the Minister visited Radstone and Chipping Warden, hearing directly from residents.

"The issues will be familiar to those living in the area. In Radstone, residents are seeking assurances from HS2 about the provision of the sound barrier agreed in AP4, the lowering of the line, a review of designs and the impact on residents and the role of the local authority in the Section 17 process, particularly when it comes to compounds.

"In Chipping Warden, residents are concerned about speeding on the new relief road, the village being used as a rat run, noise levels, temporary and permanent road closures, signage, the Allens Orchard balancing pond, air pollution from construction traffic, footpaths and bridleways and maintenance of HS2 ‘owned’ pockets of land.

"The Minister also had the opportunity to hear from the South Northants Active Travel Group about the need for cycleways and pathways between Crowfield and Syresham and the impact of HS2 traffic on the already congested Farthinghoe village.

{It was a constructive visit and the Minister and his Department will be providing an update on the issues raised by constituents.

"As ever, if you have a concern of query about HS2 in our area please email me on andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk so I can directly raise them with HS2 and the Department for Transport."

Opening of the Hackleton Community Hub

"Congratulations to the Hackleton Community Hub on such a fantastic scheme! I recently visited and opened the Hub’s new venue, the Carey Baptist Church, meeting with local volunteers and residents. The Hub had struggled to find accommodation for a community hub, and I was pleased to see that the Parish Council worked with the Church to help transform the venue into a coffee shop, book share and a communal working area.

"Monday – Wednesday, 10am-2.40pm provides a chance for local residents to catch up with each other over coffee and cakes, and browse a wide selection of books in their bookshare room. The upstairs space will ultimately be turned into a communal workspace where local residents can hire a desk for a few hours.

"I was really delighted to open the Community Hub and see what’s on offer. If you are local to the area then please stop by and support this fantastic resource."

