Author: Melanie Whitlock Published: 30th July 2021 09:13

Summer Family Fun at The Tove Valley Centre







The Tove Valley Centre on the Northampton Road is opening it's doors over the summer for some activities for young people of Towcester and surrounding areas.





From Tuesday 3rd to Thursday 5th August 2021, there is a free breakfast club from 8:30am - 10:30am. There is breakfast for the children, a tea/coffee and pastry for parents and carers. The children can play with the Tots toys whilst they are at the centre, with crafts for older children. Kieran Westbury, a youth activator from the council will also be at the centre for each session to lead some sports and games. There is no need to book, just call in.





youth@tvbf.co.uk. From Tuesday 10th - Thursday 12th August 2021, Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship are holding their annual holiday club "Amazing Animals" at the centre from 10 till 2 each day. Youngsters will learn about animals, read Bible stories, complete drama activities, access some crafts, sports, drumming and cooking. This is for pupils going into Year 3 up to those going into year 7. Places need to be booked. Please email Melanie at





Then Tuesday 17th - Thursday 19th August 2021 it is the same as the first week, with the offer of the free breakfast club, with toys, crafts and sports.





Please do come and see us, we would love to see you.





youth@tvbf.co.uk if you have any queries/questions.

Please email Melanie - youth@tvbf.co.uk if you have any queries/questions.

