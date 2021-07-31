Covid-19 cases fall by 20% in Northants

Public Health officials issue further advice this week as COVID-19 cases fall by 20% across Northamptonshire but hospitalisations rise.

Residents are being reminded of the importance of taking a Lateral Flow Test twice weekly if you have no symptoms of COVID-19, but to take a PCR test if symptomatic in any way. They are also being urged to continue to be COVID safe when out and about in a bid to protect fellow residents and enable local businesses to run smoothly. Simple hand sanitising, mask wearing in case others may be clinically vulnerable and polite distancing is advised.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 19 July - 25 July 2021, shows a decrease of 20% in cases since last week with 2,582 residents having tested positive. This week’s case total represents a decrease of 20% when compared to the previous week but is more than five times higher than that seen for the week of 21st June 2021.

Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week up to 22nd July is 410.7. Locally the highest rates are showing in the Kettering area at (453.0), closely followed by the South Northamptonshire area (444.5).

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19-year olds) once again have the highest case numbers. The younger adults’ group, 20 to 29-year olds, have the second highest numbers of positive cases. Concerningly, over the last four-week period, the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ have continued to increase.

Hospital bed occupancy has started to rise again in the last few weeks, with the latest figures being concerningly high compared to recent months. The latest data shows a total of 61 COVID-19 positive patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 27th July 2021, which represents a 61% increase when compared to the previous week.

In the most recent week’s figures, Northamptonshire sadly also saw an increased number of deaths with a total of five deaths recorded.

The Public Health team in the county will continue to monitor and manage outbreaks but residents are asked to continue to play their vital part in preventing further cases across the county.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“It’s the summer and we are all feeling more relaxed and free but please ensure that when your children and young people meet up with their friends and peers during the summer holidays, they do so in a COVID safe way. Make sure they are 'COVID Aware' by talking to them and supporting them to make the safest choices and minimise the risks. Ask them to wash their hands the moment they return to the house and explain the possible risk of transmission if sharing crisps, sweets and drinks. For older children, ensure that they have masks when they leave the house. Encourage play dates or meet ups outside rather than indoors – if it has to be indoors then make sure the windows are open and fresh air is coming in.

“The recent small reduction in cases is great news, so let’s also make sure things keep moving forward and that we keep small businesses going by being ‘COVID-19 Careful’ when on their premises. Business owners have gone to a great deal of expense and effort to ensure their environments are COVID Safe for their customers. Please do your bit and make sure you are COVID safe at the shops, garages, pharmacists etc…with fellow customers and also employees. Sanitise when you enter, keep a polite distance, wear a mask and test twice weekly. Think COVID and do your bit to ensure employees do not have to self-isolate which could put their business continuity plans at risk. If we all protect ourselves and each other then we can continue to live without restrictions for as long as possible.”

The following COVID-Safe behaviours are recommended by the government and Public Health officials:

· getting both doses of the vaccine

· testing twice weekly through the use of lateral flow tests

· meeting in well-ventilated areas where possible, such as outdoors or indoors with windows open

· wearing a face covering where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces

· washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitiser regularly throughout the day

· covering your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze

· staying at home if unwell, to reduce the risk of passing on other illnesses onto friends, family, colleagues, and others in your community

· considering individual risks, such as clinical vulnerabilities and vaccination status when mixing.

The following key protections remain in place:

· Testing when you have symptoms and targeted asymptomatic testing in education, high risk workplaces and to help people manage their personal risk.

· Isolating when positive or when contacted by NHS Test and Trace or when advised to by the NHS COVID-19 app. Border quarantine: for all arriving from red list countries, and for those people arriving from amber list countries, other than those UK residents fully vaccinated in the UK vaccine programme.





It’s not too late to get jabbed.

· If you haven’t had your COVID-19 vaccine yet, you can pop along to one of a number of participating drop-in clinics taking place across the county this weekend where you can ‘Grab A Jab’ without an appointment.

· The Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park now offers drop-ins every day from 8am to 7.30pm. Drop-in time at other sites vary and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/ Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.

Lateral Flow Testing

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing:

Some Community Asymptomatic Testing sites are in operation across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirusupdates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx.

You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site , You can also order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

· Residents are also being strictly follow all self-isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

· If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

·

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability

