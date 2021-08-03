Have your say on how new council communicates

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have a new Council with a fresh vision to make West Northamptonshire a great place to live, work, visit and thrive and it’s really important that we keep residents and businesses fully informed and engaged on this journey.

People across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to give their views on how their new council should keep them informed and updated on the many local services it provides.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) launched in April, replacing the previous councils covering Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire and bringing all their services under one roof, from bin collections, housing, planning and highways to education, social care and public health.

The Council is now keen to hear from residents and businesses about how they currently find out news and information about its services and suggestions for how this can be improved to help shape the way it communicates in the future.

People can give their views by completing a short survey on the council’s consultation hub at West Northamptonshire Council - Citizen Space which launched on Monday, 2 August 2021 and runs until 30 August 2021.

Paper copies of the survey will also be available at local libraries for people to complete and return.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have a new Council with a fresh vision to make West Northamptonshire a great place to live, work, visit and thrive and it’s really important that we keep residents and businesses fully informed and engaged on this journey.

“We want to know how people currently hear from us about our work, activities and services, whether the communications methods we’re using are convenient and meet their needs, if they could be improved or there are new channels we need to look at.

“This short survey will provide us with valuable information to help us shape our communications offer as our new Council continues to develop, so I would encourage people to get involved and give their views.”

Alongside the online survey, paper copies are available to collect, complete and return at one of the following libraries: Brackley, Brixworth, Daventry, Deanshanger, Duston, Middleton Cheney, Northamptonshire Central, Towcester and Weston Favell.