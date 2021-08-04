  • Bookmark this page

Share your views on council's constitution

Author: Ian OPray Published: 4th August 2021 12:28

People are invited to have their say on West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Constitution.


The Constitution, which sets out how WNC operates, how decisions are made and the procedures which are followed, was agreed at the annual meeting of council on 20 May 2021.

Because it was developed over a relatively short period to ensure the new council had governance arrangements in place, councillors agreed that a review process should also be put in place.

The review, led by a group made up of five councillors from different political parties, will aim to ensure the Constitution reflects WNC’s values, and that it is transparent, accountable, efficient, accessible, inclusive and concise.

Residents’ views are encouraged as part of that review, and people can have their say during a four-week consultation running from Tuesday 3 August through to Tuesday 31 August 2021.

People can view the Constitution and complete a short survey about it by visiting the council’s Consultation Hub at https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com

Paper copies of the questionnaire are also available on request by contacting Tracy Tiff, Deputy Democratic Services Manager, Democratic Services, West Northamptonshire Council, The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton. NN1 1DE.

Councillor Suresh Patel, Chair of the Democracy and Standards Committee at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Constitution is more than just a legal document. It aims to help everyone understand how our new council makes decisions, and sets out how we want to engage with communities to make West Northamptonshire a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

“It is important for us to regularly review the Constitution, to ensure it remains effective and continually demonstrates best practice. We really want everyone to be involved in that process, so please take a moment to complete the survey. We welcome your input and look forward to receiving your comments.”

