Be kind, bear others in mind - advice as Covid-19 cases fall in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 6th August 2021 19:10

In the most recent days, all local areas have seen a decreasing or plateauing trend in case rates. Vaccinations, twice weekly lateral flow testing and COVID safe behaviours all contribute to this trend. There has however been a more recent fall in the uptake of rapid testing, so residents are being urged to continue to take the free tests twice a week. The aim of testing people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms is to identify those who may be infectious without knowing it in order to reduce spread of the virus.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 26 July – 01 August 2021, shows a decrease of 18% in cases since last week with 2,109 residents having tested positive. In the last fortnight Northamptonshire has seen a decrease in cases, although volumes remain high.

Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week up to 29th July is 289.4 and statistically similar to the national average of 447.6. Locally, the Corby area showed the highest case rate (354.5) in the county, closely followed by the Kettering area (350.8).

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19-year olds) once again have the highest case numbers. They are closely followed by younger adults’ group, 20 to 29-year olds. Concerningly, over the last four-week period, the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has continued to increase. Overall, more men than women tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

Hospital bed occupancy has started to rise again in the last few weeks however the latest data showing a plateauing trend. Figures remain concerningly high compared to recent months and this trend will continue to be closely monitored.

The latest data show a total of 60 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 3rd August 2021, which represents a 1.6% decrease when compared to the previous week.

In the most recent week, Northamptonshire saw an overall decrease in the number of deaths when compared to previous week but sadly four residents died within 28 days of a positive test.

The Public Health team in the county will continue to monitor and manage outbreaks in all settings but residents are asked to continue to play their vital part in preventing further cases across the county. They are being urged to get doubly jabbed, test twice weekly and practice COVID-safe behaviours as they go about their daily lives.

People visiting the Northampton Town Festival this weekend will be able to drop in for their COVID jab at a pop-up vaccination clinic. The dedicated vaccination service will be open at The Racecourse on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 August between 11am and 6pm, offering first doses for anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet taken up the offer of the jab, as well as second doses for those who received a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca at least eight weeks previously. It is one of several drop-in vaccination clinics available around the county over the coming days, including in Northampton, Wellingborough and Corby town centres.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“As we learn to live with COVID-19 it’s important to protect ourselves, our friends, our family and our community. We can do this by getting both doses of the vaccine and taking Lateral Flow Tests twice weekly. We can also meet up with others in well-ventilated areas where possible. Outdoors is ideal or indoors with windows open. We can wear a face covering when coming into contact with people we don’t normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces and cover our nose and mouth when we cough and sneeze. It is also vital to consider individual risks, such as clinical vulnerabilities and vaccination status when mixing with others and to tailor our behaviours accordingly. Let’s be kind and bear others in mind.

“There has been a notable decline in the uptake of rapid tests. I encourage you all to take responsibility for ensuring you are not infected - take 30 minutes and take a test. The aim of testing people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms is to identify those who may be infectious without knowing it in order to reduce spread of the virus. We all want to maintain the current freedoms we have been granted and we can only do that we if we apply common sense and use the tools we have at our disposal to keeps us all moving forward.”

Pregnant women are at risk of getting severely ill with COVID-19, particularly in their third trimester.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives have both recommended vaccinations as one of the best defences for pregnant women against severe COVID-19 infection, and the independent JCVI confirms the jab has been shown to be effective and safe for women carrying a baby. The Chief Midwifery Officer for England is also urging expectant mums to get the COVID-19 vaccine after new data shows the overwhelming majority of pregnant women hospitalised with the virus have not had a jab. New data also shows that one in five women admitted to hospital with serious COVID symptoms went on to give birth prematurely, and the likelihood of delivery by caesarean section doubled. One in five babies born to mothers with COVID symptoms were also admitted to neonatal units.

The following COVID-Safe behaviours are recommended by the government and Public Health officials:

· getting both doses of the vaccine

· testing twice weekly through the use of lateral flow tests

· meeting in well-ventilated areas where possible, such as outdoors or indoors with windows open

· wearing a face covering where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces

· washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitiser regularly throughout the day

· covering your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze

· staying at home if unwell, to reduce the risk of passing on other illnesses onto friends, family, colleagues, and others in your community

· considering individual risks, such as clinical vulnerabilities and vaccination status when mixing.

The following key protections remain in place:

· testing when you have symptoms and targeted asymptomatic testing in education, high risk workplaces and to help people manage their personal risk

· isolating when positive or when contacted by NHS Test and Trace or when advised to by the NHS COVID-19 app. Border quarantine: for all arriving from red list countries, and for those people arriving from amber list countries, other than those UK residents fully vaccinated in the UK vaccine programme.





It’s not too late to get jabbed

· The Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park now offers drop-ins every day from 8am to 7.30pm. Drop-in time at other sites vary and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/ Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.

Lateral Flow Testing

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing:

Some Community Asymptomatic Testing sites are in operation across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirusupdates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx.

You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site , You can also order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

· Residents are also being strictly follow all self-isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

· If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

· Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

