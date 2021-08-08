  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Meet Bonny and Bilbo the Boathorses

Author: Lynda Payton Published: 8th August 2021 11:21
Bonny and Bilbo the Boathorses have returned to Stoke Bruerne for a well earned holiday before they set off to an event day called Canal Town at The National Waterways Museum at Ellesmere Port.

Bonny, 29, first came to Stoke Bruerne in 2000 when she pulled narrowboat  Maria on a charity and heritage journey from Manchester to London. She returned in 2005 to celebrate the bi-Centenary celebrations for Blisworth Canal Tunnel when she pulled narrowboat Sunny Valley.

Her brother Bilbo, 27, first visited Stoke Bruerne in 2008 for a canal festival with narrowboat Elland where he gave harnessing and towing demonstrations. In 2013 Bilbo pulled narrowboat Kildare (the butty of steamboat President) to a Canal Festival at Stoke Bruerne in the centenary year of the boat.

Now they are delighting visitors to the picturesque canalside village of Stoke Bruerne while helping to ‘mow’ the grass in a field alongside the canal.

Emily Thorpe, manager of the Canal Museum at Stoke Bruerne said: “We are delighted to host Bonny and Bilbo for a few weeks. They are doing a brilliant job chomping their way through the long grass and saving us from having to cut it with mechanical means. They are proving very popular with all our visitors”.

Sue Day, of The Horseboating Society, who cares for Bonny and Bilbo said: “My horses love company and are enjoying all the attention they are getting, as well as the opportunity to graze on some grass. I am very grateful to the knowledgeable volunteers from Stoke Bruerne Canal Partnership who are taking good care of Bonny and Bilbo during their stay”.

Please ring 07885190444 or email  lynda.payton@stokebruernecanalpartnership.org.uk for more information.
