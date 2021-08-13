NN12

Local News Towcester Farmers Market to be Lucky? Author: Nick Holder Published: 9th August 2021 09:17 Towcester Farmers Market to be Lucky? Towcester Farmers Market to be Lucky?



The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th August 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, but no need to worry about the date.



Cairn O Mohr Berry Wines will be returning with their selection of wines and ciders, and we welcome back a former stall holder, 4 Fudge Sake, who sell a variety of flavoured fudges.



While our 'refill' seller will not be able to attend this month, as they are taking a well earned rest this month, we will still expect 15 stalls at the market. We continue to see some minor changes in attending businesses over the coming months as new vendors join the market, while maintaining a good variety of produce for our customers.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures remain in place to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



