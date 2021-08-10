  • Bookmark this page

CEDAS Accountants in Towcester produce second summer newsletter

Author: Laura Benham Published: 10th August 2021 11:50

Towcester based CED Accountancy Services produce their second summer 2021 newsletter.

Towcester based CED Accountancy Services produce their second summer 2021 newsletter.

CEDAS 2nd Summer 2021 Newsletter

Front page news: 

Trading loss. Cash flow gain?

HMRC is now starting to accept claims under the temporary change to the rules on carrying back trade losses announced in the Budget.  

 

With relief available to both companies and unincorporated businesses, we look at what’s involved.

 

Making Tax Digital: at a glance

A round up of the rules for VAT, corporation tax and income tax self assessment.

 

Our other articles:

 

Self-employment Income Support Scheme: HMRC and your claim

As the fifth grant opens up, what are the points to be aware of?

 

Don’t click on the link. Covid-19 scams

How to tell the real from the fake

 

Employees working from home: new claim needed

The ins and outs of working from home tax relief

 

Holiday. Leave. Covid-19

Issues for employers as the economy starts to reopen

 

Side hustle. Tax?

Perhaps you branched out during lockdown: what’s the position with tax?

 

Pensions auto-enrolment: business as usual

Looking at employer obligations in the pandemic, plus the re-enrolment cycle.

 

For the latest advice on industry news and regulatory changes from our expert team, along with information on how we can help you and your business, follow us on 

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ced-accountancy-services-ltd/

or

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ced-accountancy-services-limited

Here to help

Please don’t hesitate to contact Cliff, Duncan, Peter, Katie, Nigel, Adam, Paul ,Will, Georgina or Viv on 01327 358866, or email us using cliff/duncan/peter/katie/nigel/adam/paul/will/Georgina/viv @cedas.co.uk us for advice in any of these areas, or any other matter of concern.

Your views are always important to us and we welcome your feedback.

CED Accountancy Services Ltd
Registered Auditors and Chartered Accountants

TEL 01327 358866
FAX 01327 358355
EMAIL info@cedas.co.uk
WEB www.cedas.co.uk

