NN12

>

News

>

Local News CEDAS Accountants in Towcester produce second summer newsletter Author: Laura Benham Published: 10th August 2021 11:50 Towcester based CED Accountancy Services produce their second summer 2021 newsletter. Towcester based CED Accountancy Services produce their second summer 2021 newsletter. CEDAS 2nd Summer 2021 Newsletter Front page news: Trading loss. Cash flow gain? HMRC is now starting to accept claims under the temporary change to the rules on carrying back trade losses announced in the Budget. With relief available to both companies and unincorporated businesses, we look at what’s involved. Making Tax Digital: at a glance A round up of the rules for VAT, corporation tax and income tax self assessment. Our other articles: Self-employment Income Support Scheme: HMRC and your claim As the fifth grant opens up, what are the points to be aware of? Don’t click on the link. Covid-19 scams How to tell the real from the fake Employees working from home: new claim needed The ins and outs of working from home tax relief Holiday. Leave. Covid-19 Issues for employers as the economy starts to reopen Side hustle. Tax? Perhaps you branched out during lockdown: what’s the position with tax? Pensions auto-enrolment: business as usual Looking at employer obligations in the pandemic, plus the re-enrolment cycle. For the latest advice on industry news and regulatory changes from our expert team, along with information on how we can help you and your business, follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/ced-accountancy-services-ltd/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/ced-accountancy-services-limited Here to help Please don’t hesitate to contact Cliff, Duncan, Peter, Katie, Nigel, Adam, Paul ,Will, Georgina or Viv on 01327 358866, or email us using cliff/duncan/peter/katie/nigel/adam/paul/will/Georgina/viv @cedas.co.uk us for advice in any of these areas, or any other matter of concern. Your views are always important to us and we welcome your feedback. CED Accountancy Services Ltd

Registered Auditors and Chartered Accountants TEL 01327 358866

FAX 01327 358355

EMAIL info @cedas.co.uk

WEB www.cedas.co.uk Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.