First drop-in vaccine clinics for 16- and 17-year-olds open in Northamptonshire

Author: NHCP Published: 12th August 2021 10:09

People aged 16 and 17 are for the first time eligible to 'grab a jab' at selected drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Northamptonshire this weekend.

 

People aged 16 and 17 are for the first time eligible to ‘grab a jab’ at selected drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Northamptonshire this weekend.

 

The drop-in sessions are taking place at Kings Heath Health Centre in Northampton, Mr Pickford’s in Corby and at Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester over the coming days.

As well as 16- and 17-year-olds, anyone aged 18 or over who has not yet had their first dose of the vaccine is welcome to attend either of these sites for their jab, while second doses are also on offer for those who are eligible.

 

Elsewhere in the county, several other drop-in sessions are being held for people aged 18-plus only. This includes a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Hindu Community Centre in Highfield Road, Wellingborough, this Sunday 15 August between 12pm and 5pm, as part of the Wellbeing Mela event.

 

It will offer first doses for anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet taken up the offer of the jab, as well as second doses for those who received a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca at least eight weeks previously.

 

Additionally, drop-in vaccination sessions are available for ages 18-plus at Ramgarhia Sikh Temple in Northampton town centre, at Northampton and District Indoor Bowling Association in Kingsthorpe, and at Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill.

 

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park also continues to offer drop-in vaccination sessions seven days a week for people aged 18 and over from 8am until 6.30pm.

 

Preparations are being made to extend the local vaccine offer more widely to people aged 16 and 17 across Northamptonshire, and those who are not able to attend the dedicated drop-in clinics can expect to be contacted by the NHS soon with details of how to book their vaccine appointments.

 

Anna Dorothy, Deputy Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Drop-in vaccination sessions are continuing to prove popular with people who want the convenience of finding a vaccine site near them without having to spend time booking an appointment – and we’re delighted to now be opening up our first drop-in sessions for 16 and 17-year-olds across the county this weekend.

 

“We’d also like to remind everyone aged 18 and over who hasn’t yet had their first dose – as well as those who are due a second dose at least eight weeks after their first – that they can also pop along to a drop-in session to get their jabs.

 

“We are working hard to ensure that more vaccination sites around the county will be ready to offer the vaccine to 16- and 17-year-olds very soon, so anyone in these age groups who can’t make it to a drop-in session won’t have to wait long before the NHS contacts them to book an appointment.”

 

People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in vaccine clinic. Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

 

Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/.

 

Anyone aged 18 and over who is unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.

 

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Thursday 12 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

 

Corby

 

Mr Pickford’s

 

Spencer Court, Corby
NN17 1NU

 

Thursday 12 August

  • 9am to 7pm

 

Friday 13 August

  • 9am to 7pm

 

Saturday 14 August

  • 9am to 7pm

 

Monday 16 August

  • 9.30am to 6pm

 

Tuesday 17 August

  • 9.30am to 6pm

 

  • First doses for ages 16+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Northampton

 

Kings Heath Health Centre

 

North Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, NN5 7LN

 

Saturday 14 August

·       9am to 3pm

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 19 June 2021

Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ

 

Seven days a week

·         8am to 6.30pm

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Ramgarhia Sikh Temple

 

Cromwell Street,

Northampton,

NN1 2TE

Thursday 12 August

  • 8am to 8pm

 

Sunday 15 August

  • 8am to 8pm

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Northampton and District Indoor Bowling Association

 

Harborough Road, Northampton, NN2 8DH

Thursday 12 August

  • 8am to 1pm
  • 2pm to 7pm

 

Friday 13 August

  • 8am to 1pm
  • 2pm to 7pm

 

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Whitefields Surgery
(Unidrugs)

 

Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, NN4 9UW

Saturday 14 August

·       9am to 12.30pm

·       2.30pm to 6pm

 

Sunday 15 August

·       9am to 1pm

 

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Towcester

 

Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy and ECG)

 

Towcester Road, Greens Norton, NN12 8BL

 

Thursday 12 August

·       9am to 5pm

 

Friday 13 August

·       9am to 4pm

 

Saturday 14 August

·       9am to 12pm

 

Sunday 15 August

·       9am to 2pm

 

  • First doses for ages 16+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

Wellingborough

 

Wellbeing Mela

 

The Hindu Community Centre, 148 Highfield Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1PL

 

Sunday 15 August

  • 12pm to 5pm

 

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose on or before 20 June 2021

 

