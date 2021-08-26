NN12

Local News Come and join Towcester Mill Brewery for its August Live Comedy Night! Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 14th August 2021 10:08 Headlining the Thursday 26th August 2021 live comedy night is the talented Addy Van Der Borgh, who has that rare talent of making people laugh when he walks on stage (helped of course by a large nose and mad eyes).

Headlining the Thursday 26th August 2021 live comedy night is the talented Addy Van Der Borgh, who has that rare talent of making people laugh when he walks on stage (helped of course by a large nose and mad eyes). Addy is a great performer of highly acclaimed and original material, an ability noticed immediately by the BBC when he appeared on the 'Stand-up show' (BBC1) after only one year as a comedian. A genuine intelligent clown; who audiences love.



Opening the night will be Graeme Mathews, who has been a professional comedian for nearly 10 years and has appeared at a whole host of venues across the UK. Expect a loud 'in your face' comedy performer who not only tells jokes, but eats fire, performs magic, makes unusual balloon models but above all holds an audience in the palm of his hand. He has a natural report with an audience and is superb at 'bantering' with the crowd.



Support act is the entertaining Billy Maguire and the evening will be compered by the Mill's resident MC, Pete Teckman.

Tickets are priced at £15 and available online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.



Towcester Mill joined forces with Funhouse Comedy in April 2017 to bring some of the UK's top comedians, as well as the country's finest rising stars, to Towcester. It is fast becoming known as a comedy venue in its own right as more and more acts line up to perform in the building best known for its ales.