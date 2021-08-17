Do you know what to do if an adult is at risk of harm and abuse?

Published: 17th August 2021

A campaign has been launched by Northamptonshire Adult Safeguarding Board to raise awareness about how people can raise a concern if an adult they know is at risk of harm and abuse.

The #ReportIt campaign follows a survey carried out last year in December which found nearly half (45%) of respondents didn’t know how to report a concern.

Everyone should know how to spot signs of abuse and the actions that should be taken if they have a concern. Statistics show that last year in Northamptonshire (2020-21) 5,118 concerns were received and of those 1,368 required further action. 54% of abuse was due to neglect and 31% occurred in the person’s home.

People with care and support needs, such as older people or people with disabilities, are more likely to become victims of abuse and neglect. They may be seen as easy targets and may be less likely to identify abuse themselves or to report it.

People with communication difficulties may also be at risk because they may not be able to alert others, and sometimes they may not even be aware that they are being abused; this is especially likely if they have a cognitive impairment. Abusers may also try to prevent others from helping the person they abuse.

Jane Geraghty, the Independent Scrutineer for NSAB said: “The survey aimed to find out whether people in Northamptonshire were aware of how to report a safeguarding concern and what they needed to do to report suspected harm and abuse.

“The feedback showed us that there is more work that needs to be done to make sure people know how to raise a concern, and also to reassure them that appropriate action will be taken. That’s why we have launched this new campaign to spread these messages as widely as possible.”

The #ReportIt campaign includes social media messaging, vinyl banners in town centre car parks, publicity materials for hospitals and businesses, as well as posters to display on buses.

People can report concerns online via www.northamptonshiresab.org.uk or contact North Northants Council via 0300 126 3000 or West Northants Council on 0300 126 7000. In an emergency people should call 999.

Northamptonshire Safeguarding Adults Board provides the strategic leadership for all safeguarding work across the county. Its activities are funded by Northamptonshire statutory partners.

Find out more at www.northamptonshiresab.org.uk

