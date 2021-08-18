Enjoy an autumn getaway with Whittlebury Park

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 18th August 2021 09:54

Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner in the resort’s contemporary Aston’s restaurant, which specialises in a blend of classic and contemporary cuisine, a peaceful night’s sleep in a classic double or twin room, followed by a full English breakfast the following morning.

Whittlebury Park, a four-star countryside hotel with championship golf course and luxury spa located in rural Northamptonshire, is offering two, three, four and five-night getaway packages from £169 per person for a two-night stay* for those looking for a UK staycation this autumn.

Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner in the resort’s contemporary Aston’s restaurant, which specialises in a blend of classic and contemporary cuisine, a peaceful night’s sleep in a classic double or twin room, followed by a full English breakfast the following morning.

Whittlebury Park is surrounded by a huge range of local attractions perfect for relaxed autumn days, from gentle lakeside walks at Stowe Gardens and leisurely strolls through the cobbled streets of Oxford to designer retail therapy at Bicester Village and thrilling history at the Silverstone Experience Museum.

For those wishing to stay within the hotel, facilities include a state-of-the-art gym with the latest Artis by Technogym equipment, a 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, salt sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and The Terrace Cafe for light meals and snacks poolside.

Whittlebury’s first-class golf facilities include a 36-hole Championship course, driving range, simulators, PGA professional coaches, Callaway fitting centre and award-winning Atrium Clubhouse within its grounds.

Whittlebury Park is nestled in hundreds of acres of tranquil ancient parkland, making it the perfect destination to get away from it all. At just a 10-minute drive from the M1 and within easy reach of Oxford, Stowe and Stratford-upon-Avon, it’s also the ideal location for a short break.

Whittlebury Park is run in line with its StaySafe Initiative to ensure a healthy and safe stay for guests and a safe working environment for its team members. Whittlebury Park’s StaySafe initiative is backed by MIA (the Meetings Industry Association) and Visit Britain.

For more details or to book, please see whittlebury.com

*Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.