2025 boiler deadline blow for landlords

Author: Craig Bees Published: 17th August 2021 11:59

Mounting costs for landlords

Landlords face a costly struggle to improve the EPC ratings of their properties amid the government’s push to phase out gas boilers.

Subject to a government consultation, landlords will only be able to issue new tenancies on properties with an Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) rating of at least C now from 2025, with the date being brought forward from 2028.

One relatively inexpensive way of improving your property’s EPC rating is to install an energy efficient gas boiler that will cost between £600 and £2,500.

However from 2025 the government has now confirmed that all new homes will be banned from installing gas and oil boilers while there are fears punitive rules on gas boilers could be extended to existing homes.

Alan Ward, non-executive director of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “Gas is currently the most economical and efficient way of heating a property but the government wants to drive us off gas because it’s a carbon-based fuel.

“It looks like you’re going to have to take the gas boiler out and put a heat source air pump in, but to do that you have to change the whole central heating system

“Heat pumps currently cost £8,000-£10,000 and although volume of sales will make a difference to that I can’t see manufacturers giving up on that revenue.

“A lot of landlords don’t have the capital reserves to make these changes. Are they going to take out an additional mortgage to fund them and how’s that going to balance income with expenditure – are rents going to have to go up?”

While air source heat pumps are available for between £6,000-£8,000, the Energy Saving Trust estimated that ground source heat pumps cost between £10,000 to £18,000 to install.

According to Ward you may also have to replace the piping around a home as water temperatures can reach 60 degrees when using heat pumps.

But making these changes is unlikely to be possible with tenants in the home which means landlords may have to contend with a void period. Ward added that tenants themselves tend to favour properties with gas heaters over heat pumps which makes this transition all the more frustrating.

Kate Faulkner, owner of Designs on Property, agrees with Ward that the issue of EPC ratings is only going to become more troublesome for landlords.

She said: “There are two timebombs and the first is whether the government is going to enforce the C rating by 2025. What could happen is you could have properties falling out of the private rental sector because landlords can’t get the rating down.

“The second factor is how landlords are going to be profitable if they have to install expensive heat pumps. The private rental sector could lose a lot of stock – there already aren’t anywhere near enough rental properties so that’s a big issue for tenants.”

money they can pay on rent and that’s what landlords need to be thinking of. People really need to understand the benefits of raising EPC ratings.”

The advice is for landlords to be tactical about when they improve older properties, planning carefully when a tenancy ends because that’s the time to make changes when the property is going to be empty.

For landlords who want to improve the EPC ratings of their property, it’s recommended contacting the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) and/or the Energy Saving Trust, both of which offer assistance on improving EPC ratings for free.

Badby & Farthingstone Cricket Club News

Great to report on a successful club day at the weekend with a good turn-out despite the grey clouds. Thankfully the rain held off as everyone enjoyed a relaxed 30 over intra-club game with former captain Malcolm Alphonso’s team beating chairman Andy Nightingale’s side.

Everyone enjoyed the bbq and refreshments during the afternoon, with several youngsters taking part in a game of Kwik cricket after the 2020 club presentations and raffle announcement – a lovely family day out. Thanks to all involved.

Club captain Charlie Ashmore made the 2020 season awards (delayed because of Covid) with congratulations to the following - The Wildfowl Duck award: Andy Nightingale, Batsman of the Year: Dan Currie, Bowler of the Year: Jordan Shingler, Young Player of the Year: George Dicks, Captain’s Player of the Year: Malcolm Alphonso, Player’s Player of the year: Steve Nelligan, Clubman of the Year: Charlie Ashmore.

On the pitch another exciting close finish saw B&FCC tie with first time visitors Napton in a rain-affected match. Set to make 120 to win the match ebbed and flowed, leaving the visitors three short of victory with one ball remaining.

They managed to score two off the final ball, leaving the match tied with the scores all square.

The club are still running taster sessions for juniors interested in getting into cricket throughout August. These will be held at the ground (Long Roods, Chapel Lane, Badby NN11 3AQ). Full details on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/4042839432462543/

If you are interested in coming along to any of the sessions please email andynightingale234@gmail.com

Forthcoming fixtures: Sunday August 22 v Simon Bradshaw XI (h), Sunday August 29 Crick Lions (h)

Best wishes

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

Tel: (01327) 359164.

E-mail craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

