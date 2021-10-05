Silverstone Technology Cluster's 2021 Annual Conference to an Event with a Difference

Silverstone Technology Cluster CEO Pim van Baarsen has confirmed the organisation’s 2021 Annual Conference will be “an event with a difference” when it takes place on Tuesday 5 October 2021.

“We want to stimulate debate so the audience should speak up, make their voices heard, ask questions and get involved,” commented Pim.

“There will be a voting system and we will help to make networking even easier – an event with a difference!”

The Conference will be held at Horwood House near Milton Keynes, in association with MEPC Silverstone Park and supported by Hexagon, EMW and Beckhoff.

Details of the Conference and interactive sessions are already starting to emerge, with collaboration between businesses across the Cambridge to Oxford Arc high on the agenda.

nine high-profile business clusters (a 'Super Cluster') working together to help lead the business voice in the government's future plans for the Arc in terms of collaboration, future skills and new opportunities. The STC is among

There will also be a focus on how businesses, their technologies and thinking fit in to tackling climate challenges.

In addition, there will be a lively debate with the STC Board on the future direction of the network.

Pim continued: “2021 marks five years since the SQW report that unearthed a definite industry cluster – the Silverstone Technology Cluster – which led to the formation of the STC organisation in early 2017.

“In that time, we have become a go-to organisation not only for business but also government, politicians, industry at large and even overseas networks.

“Increasingly, our Annual Conference has become regarded as an important date on the calendar for UK engineering and manufacturing.

“We therefore hope to see many faces, both familiar and new, during our Conference which, as ever, aims to excite and motivate those present to achieve their ambitions.”

CLICK HERE to keep up to speed with the Conference's growing agenda.