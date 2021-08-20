Covid cases on rise in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 20th August 2021 12:22

Cases rise by 6% this week and Public Health Officials remind residents to take the correct test, get both jabs and be COVID-Safe as self-isolation is no longer required for double vaccinated close contacts and under 18s.

Northamptonshire’s Public Health team will continue to monitor and manage outbreaks in all settings, but residents are asked to continue to play their vital part in preventing further cases across the county.

There has been reported confusion amongst residents regarding exactly which COVID test to take. If you have any of the symptoms detailed below, you must get a PCR test (test that is sent to a lab) immediately to check if you have coronavirus, and stay at home until you get your result, even if the symptoms are mild. If you are not showing symptoms, then make sure you are taking twice weekly lateral flow tests to ensure you are not unwittingly spreading COVID-19 which only presents itself with symptoms in one in three people. It’s important not to confuse the two tests and put others at risk.

The main symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are:

✓ a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

✓ a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

✓ a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 09 July – 15 August 2021, shows an increase of 6% in COVID-19 cases since last week with 2,401 residents having tested positive.

Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week up to 12th August is 312.6 and statistically similar to the national average of 307. Locally, the Kettering area showed the highest case rate in the county (398.9), followed by the Northampton area (349).

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, the younger adults’ group, 20 to 29-year olds have the most cases, closely followed by 10 to 19-year olds. Concerningly, over the last four-week period, the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has continued to increase. Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

Hospital bed occupancy rose in the last month, with a short-lived fall following a rising trend seen since July. The latest data show a decreasing trend in the number of occupied beds; however figures still remain concerningly high compared to recent months. The latest data show a total of 41 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 17th August 2021, which represents a 23% decrease when compared to the previous week.

In the most recent week, Northamptonshire saw an overall decrease in the number of deaths when compared to the previous week. The only local area to record any deaths in the last week was Daventry with two deaths, up from zero in the previous week.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“The coronavirus has not gone away in our county or across the country, in fact cases across the county have risen slightly this week, so caution is key. We need to continue to be careful. As further restrictions have eased regarding the self-isolation rules, regular lateral flow testing, taking a PCR test if showing symptoms, getting both jabs and ensuring we are adopting COVID-safe behaviours as we go about our daily lives will remain critical to controlling the virus in the coming months – especially as the Autumn and Winter loom, bringing with them the threat of flu.

“We all still need to play our part. We have all come so far together and none of us want to be poorly or, perish the thought, pass the virus on to somebody who is unvaccinated and/or vulnerable. So, if we carry on as we have done and look after ourselves, our loved ones, friends and community then we can enter the Autumn and Winter months in the best shape possible and look forward to many summers ahead.“

Changes to Self-Isolation Rules

If you have received both doses of the vaccine or are under 18, you no longer need to isolate if you are a contact of a positive COVID-19 case and don’t have symptoms. Caution remains key however and double jabbed people identified as close contacts are still at risk of being infected. They are still being urged to take a PCR test and adopt other precautions such as wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces and limiting contact with other people, especially with anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable.

If you do have symptoms, it is still a legal requirement to stay home and seek a test as soon as possible. Until people get the results of their test, they should remain at home and limit their interactions, particularly with vulnerable people in their household. PCR home tests can be ordered online or by calling 119, or you can undertake a test at a local test site.



The following groups will still be required to self-isolate, should they be identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 PCR test result:

ü those who have not received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccination

ü those who have received their second dose within the last 14 days

ü those who have tested positive following a PCR test

ü those who have been fully vaccinated and are displaying COVID-19 symptoms (they must isolate until they have the result of a PCR test).

Pregnant women are at risk of getting severely ill with COVID-19, particularly in their third trimester

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives have both recommended vaccinations as one of the best defences for pregnant women against severe COVID-19 infection, and the independent JCVI confirms the jab has been shown to be effective and safe for women carrying a baby. The Chief Midwifery Officer for England is also urging expectant mums to get the COVID-19 vaccine after new data show the overwhelming majority of pregnant women hospitalised with the virus have not had a jab. New data also show that one in five women admitted to hospital with serious COVID symptoms went on to give birth prematurely, and the likelihood of delivery by caesarean section doubled. One in five babies born to mothers with COVID symptoms were also admitted to neonatal units.

The following COVID-Safe behaviours are recommended by the government and Public Health officials:

· getting both doses of the vaccine

· testing twice weekly through the use of lateral flow tests

· meeting in well-ventilated areas where possible, such as outdoors or indoors with windows open

· wearing a face covering where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces

· washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitiser regularly throughout the day

· covering your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze

· staying at home if unwell, to reduce the risk of passing on other illnesses onto friends, family, colleagues, and others in your community

· considering individual risks, such as clinical vulnerabilities and vaccination status when mixing.

The following key protection remain in place:

· testing when you have symptoms and targeted asymptomatic testing in education, high risk workplaces and to help people manage their personal risk.

It’s not too late to get jabbed

· The Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park now offers drop-ins every day from 8am to 7.30pm. Drop-in time at other sites vary and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/ Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.

Lateral Flow Testing

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing:

Some Community Asymptomatic Testing sites are in operation across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirusupdates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx.

You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site , You can also order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

· Residents are also being strictly follow all self-isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

· If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

· Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

