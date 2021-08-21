More drop-in vaccine clinics for 16- and 17-year-olds confirmed across Northamptonshire

Author: NHS Trust Published: 21st August 2021 09:25

Further opportunities for people aged 16 and 17 to get their COVID-19 vaccination at drop-in clinics around Northamptonshire have been confirmed for the coming days.

Drop-in sessions for 16- and 17-year-olds are taking place at:

Spencer Court in Corby – Friday 20, Tuesday 24, Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 August

Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester – Friday 20 and Saturday 21 August

Regent Pharmacy in Northampton – Friday 20 and Monday 23 August

Kings Heath Health Centre, Kings Heath, Northampton – Tuesday 24 August

Pravasi Mandal Centre in Wellingborough – Wednesday 25 August





Anyone aged 18 or over who has not yet had their first dose of the vaccine can also attend these sites for their jab, while second doses are also on offer for those who are eligible.

Elsewhere in the county, other drop-in sessions are being held for older age groups. This includes clinics at Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill, Northampton, on Saturday, and at Ramgarhia Sikh Temple in Northampton town centre on Monday, each offering first doses for people aged 18+ and second doses for anyone who had a first dose at least eight weeks previously.

Mr Pickford’s Pharmacy in Spencer Court, Corby, is offering an AstraZeneca clinic on Saturday and Monday for anyone aged 40+ to get a first dose or a second dose if their first jab was eight or more weeks ago.

Meanwhile, 17-year-olds who are within three months of their 18th birthday can now book their vaccination appointments online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or by calling 119.

Younger 17-year-olds and those aged 16 can expect to be contacted by the NHS soon – if they haven’t already – with details of how they can arrange appointments.

Anna Dorothy, Deputy Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “We’re pleased to confirm more drop-in vaccinations are being held around the county over the coming days for young people aged 16 and 17, as well as those aged 18 and over who haven’t yet come forward to book a first or second dose.

“Drop-in availability is being updated regularly on our local vaccine web page at northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine so we’d encourage people to keep checking back to see the latest availability of drop-in sessions for all age groups going into next week.

“Alongside our regular drop-in clinics, GP practices are currently contacting 16- and 17-year-olds with details of how they can get a vaccine appointment locally. If you’re not able to get to a drop-in session near you and you haven’t already been contacted by your GP, you can expect to hear from the NHS very soon.”

People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in vaccine clinic. Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/.

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Friday 20 to Thursday 26 August

Corby Mr Pickford’s Spencer Court, Corby

NN17 1NU Friday 20 August · 9.30am to 5.45pm Tuesday 24 August · 9.30am to 5.45pm Wednesday 25 August · 9.30am to 5.45pm Thursday 26 August · 9.30am to 5.45pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Mr Pickford’s Spencer Court, Corby

NN17 1NU Saturday 21 August 9am to 6pm Monday 23 August 9am to 6pm First doses for ages 40+ only

Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago Northampton Regent Pharmacy 10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ Friday 20 August 10am to 5pm Monday 23 August 9am to 6pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago Kings Heath Health Centre North Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, NN5 7LN Tuesday 24 August 12pm to 5pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 29 June 2021 Whitefields Surgery

(Unidrugs) Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, NN4 9UW Saturday 21 August · 9am to 1pm · 2pm to 4pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 26 June 2021 Ramgarhia Sikh Temple Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE Monday 23 August 10am to 4pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre



Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ Seven days a week 8am to 6.30pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago Towcester Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy and ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, NN12 8BL Friday 20 August · 9am to 4pm Saturday 21 August · 9am to 1pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago Wellingborough Pravasi Mandal Centre(Regent Pharmacy) 65 Elsden Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1QD Wednesday 25 August · 9am to 6pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

