More drop-in vaccine clinics for 16- and 17-year-olds confirmed across Northamptonshire
|Author: NHS Trust
|Published: 21st August 2021 09:25
More drop-in vaccine clinics for 16- and 17-year-olds confirmed across Northamptonshire
Further opportunities for people aged 16 and 17 to get their COVID-19 vaccination at drop-in clinics around Northamptonshire have been confirmed for the coming days.
Drop-in sessions for 16- and 17-year-olds are taking place at:
- Spencer Court in Corby – Friday 20, Tuesday 24, Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 August
- Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester – Friday 20 and Saturday 21 August
- Regent Pharmacy in Northampton – Friday 20 and Monday 23 August
- Kings Heath Health Centre, Kings Heath, Northampton – Tuesday 24 August
- Pravasi Mandal Centre in Wellingborough – Wednesday 25 August
Anyone aged 18 or over who has not yet had their first dose of the vaccine can also attend these sites for their jab, while second doses are also on offer for those who are eligible.
Elsewhere in the county, other drop-in sessions are being held for older age groups. This includes clinics at Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill, Northampton, on Saturday, and at Ramgarhia Sikh Temple in Northampton town centre on Monday, each offering first doses for people aged 18+ and second doses for anyone who had a first dose at least eight weeks previously.
Mr Pickford’s Pharmacy in Spencer Court, Corby, is offering an AstraZeneca clinic on Saturday and Monday for anyone aged 40+ to get a first dose or a second dose if their first jab was eight or more weeks ago.
Meanwhile, 17-year-olds who are within three months of their 18th birthday can now book their vaccination appointments online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or by calling 119.
Younger 17-year-olds and those aged 16 can expect to be contacted by the NHS soon – if they haven’t already – with details of how they can arrange appointments.
Anna Dorothy, Deputy Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “We’re pleased to confirm more drop-in vaccinations are being held around the county over the coming days for young people aged 16 and 17, as well as those aged 18 and over who haven’t yet come forward to book a first or second dose.
“Drop-in availability is being updated regularly on our local vaccine web page at northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine so we’d encourage people to keep checking back to see the latest availability of drop-in sessions for all age groups going into next week.
“Alongside our regular drop-in clinics, GP practices are currently contacting 16- and 17-year-olds with details of how they can get a vaccine appointment locally. If you’re not able to get to a drop-in session near you and you haven’t already been contacted by your GP, you can expect to hear from the NHS very soon.”
People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in vaccine clinic. Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.
Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/.
Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Friday 20 to Thursday 26 August
Corby
Mr Pickford’s
Spencer Court, Corby
Friday 20 August
· 9.30am to 5.45pm
Tuesday 24 August
· 9.30am to 5.45pm
Wednesday 25 August
· 9.30am to 5.45pm
Thursday 26 August
· 9.30am to 5.45pm
Mr Pickford’s
Spencer Court, Corby
Saturday 21 August
Monday 23 August
Regent Pharmacy
10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ
Friday 20 August
Monday 23 August
· First doses for ages 16+
· Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago
Kings Heath Health Centre
North Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, NN5 7LN
Tuesday 24 August
· First doses for ages 16+
· Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 29 June 2021
Whitefields Surgery
Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, NN4 9UW
Saturday 21 August
· 9am to 1pm
· 2pm to 4pm
· First doses for ages 18+
· Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 26 June 2021
Cromwell Street,
Northampton,
NN1 2TE
Monday 23 August
· First doses for ages 18+
· Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago
Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre
Seven days a week
8am to 6.30pm
· First doses for ages 18+
· Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago
Towcester
Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy and ECG)
Towcester Road, Greens Norton, NN12 8BL
Friday 20 August
· 9am to 4pm
Saturday 21 August
· 9am to 1pm
Wellingborough
Pravasi Mandal Centre(Regent Pharmacy)
65 Elsden Road,
Wellingborough, NN8 1QD
Wednesday 25 August
· 9am to 6pm
· First doses for ages 16+
· Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.