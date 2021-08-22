  • Bookmark this page

Watermeadow Gin is back!

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 22nd August 2021 09:03
Towcester Mill Brewery's very own Watermeadow London Dry Gin has returned post pandemic!

Launched at the very end of 2019 Watermeadow Gin flew off the shelves as the perfect Christmas gift for gin lovers. A few months later, any plans to reproduce the gin was put on hold due to lockdown induced closure - but now it is back!

The 43% vol. traditional London Dry Gin has a unique blend of nine different botanicals, all inspired by the Mill's location adjacent to the water meadows. "Watermeadow Gin is our first branded bespoke gin," explained Tap Room manager, Sam Bonnie, "and we're so excited that it's back! We wanted to offer all our new and loyal customers a gin which complemented the real ale we already produce. Where we are located is a huge inspiration for all of us here - it seemed very apt to name it after the beautiful setting we are so lucky to be next to and to take inspiration from what can naturally be found in the water meadows."

Watermeadow London Dry Gin costs £20 for a 35cl bottle and £38 for a 70cl bottle and is available either in the Bottle Shop based at the Mill, or via Click & Collect online. There is also a Towcester Mill branded gin goblet available for just £6 which complements the gin just perfectly!

