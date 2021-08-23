  • Bookmark this page

Have you had power tools stolen?

Author: Northants Police Published: 23rd August 2021 11:26

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have had power tools stolen from the Northampton area and not yet reported it to the police to come forward.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have had power tools stolen from the Northampton area and not yet reported it to the police to come forward.

Responding to a report of an attempted break-in of a black Peugeot 108 in the car park in Albion Road, in the early hours of Thursday, August 19 2021 officers attempted to stop two men.

One of the men discarded multiple power tools in Cheyne Walk and Scholars Court as he ran off from officers. The second man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft. The 35-year-old from Northampton has since been released on police bail pending further investigations.

As part of their ongoing investigations, officers would like to speak to anyone who believes they may have been the victim of such a theft, in a bid to reunite the rightful owners with their property.

Anyone who may have any information which could assist with this investigation, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Incident number: 21000466144

Comments

