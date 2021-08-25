West Northants Council to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees

Author: Becky Hutson Published: 25th August 2021 12:04

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “These families have supported our forces in often dangerous and challenging situations and have been forced to flee their home country, leaving their homes and livelihoods at very short notice with little other than the clothes they are wearing.



West Northamptonshire Council has been informed by the Home Office of its plans to temporarily house refugee families who have worked with our military forces in Afghanistan.



Due to the extreme urgency of the situation in Afghanistan and the need to get these families to safety as swiftly as possible, the Home Office have secured and are funding this emergency accommodation across the country, including Northamptonshire, whilst their future accommodation needs are assessed.



This is to provide temporary accommodation and support prior to the commencement of the government’s long-term Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

West Northamptonshire Council is expected to provide up to 140 people with initial accommodation and putting in place local care and support measures for them during their stay in Northamptonshire.



We are now working closely with the Home Office to ensure that they receive the care and support they need, until longer term arrangements are put in place to resettle them in new homes nationwide.



“It is now our turn to do everything we can to support them, as arrangements are made to resettle them into the UK so they can create new lives that will greatly contribute to our society.



“In the days ahead we will be involving and working closely with local community and faith groups in this process and it will become clearer as to how our Council and local communities are able to support these families to help give them the best start possible. We will share how this can be done most effectively once we have fully assessed the options and best way forward.”

