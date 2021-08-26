Annual canvass gets underway

Author: Becky Hutson Published: 26th August 2021 09:20

Canvass forms are being sent to households across West Northamptonshire this week so that residents can check their voter details are up-to-date.

The annual canvass, which must be carried out by law, allows West Northamptonshire Council to ensure that information on the electoral register is current and accurate.

Adults must be on the register in order to vote in elections and referendums, while it is also used for jury service selection and to provide credit checks, such as when applying for a mortgage.

Household enquiry forms addressed to ‘the occupier’ will be dropping on doormats in the coming days and people are asked to take a moment to look at their form and respond if required.

Not every household will need to respond, but those that do are encouraged to as soon as possible, to ensure the process runs smoothly and to remove the need for reminders and any further contact.

Each household is required by law to make sure that the details on the form are correct. Those who need to make changes or who have been asked to respond can do so via one of the options below:

· Visit www.householdresponse.com/westnorthants and login using the two-part security code on your form

· Text NO CHANGE (if you have no changes) to 80212 followed by the two-part security code on your form

· Call (if you have no changes) 0800 197 9871

· Complete the paper form and return it using the address provided

Anna Earnshaw, Electoral Registration Officer for West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It’s really important that people keep an eye out for their canvass form and check the details we hold for them.

“It only takes a couple of minutes to respond, and saves you being contacted by our team who will be in touch by text, email or in person if you don’t reply.

“If you’re not currently registered to vote you can easily register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-voteor you can call 0300 126 7000.”

Find out more about the annual canvass and registering to vote at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/canvass

