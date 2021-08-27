Heath Cade becomes Chief People Officer of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team

Author: Will Hings Published: 27th August 2021 09:24

Silverstone based Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team continues its recruitment push with the arrival of Heath Cade as Chief People Officer. Heath has joined the team with responsibility for Human Resources and future recruitment.

Silverstone based Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team continues its recruitment push with the arrival of Heath Cade as Chief People Officer. Heath has joined the team with responsibility for Human Resources and future recruitment.



Heath brings a wealth of experience to Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, having spent most of his career working across the Aerospace and Automotive sectors in large, highly skilled global engineering and manufacturing businesses, including Rolls-Royce and Magna.



More recently, he has worked in Formula One as the Human Resources Director for Red Bull Racing.



Otmar Szafnauer, Chief Executive Officer & Team Principal: "The arrival of Heath Cade is our latest significant appointment as we continue to put the structure in place to allow Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team to deliver at the very highest level in the months and years ahead.



"Heath brings extensive knowledge of the technology and engineering sectors and will help us continue to attract like-minded and exceptionally talented individuals to join us on our exciting journey.



"Heath will continue to reinforce our mission to proactively develop a culture of inclusivity throughout the organisation, nurturing and celebrating diversity within our racing family and beyond."



Heath Cade, Chief People Officer: "I am extremely proud to join the talented people at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team.



"There is a clear roadmap for success being laid out by the leadership and it is very motivating to see significant investment in both people and facilities.



"It is a very exciting time to be joining this project and to work alongside the hugely talented and determined individuals who share the same ambition to establish this fantastic brand at the front of the grid."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.