Vast majority of Northamptonshire drop-in vaccine clinics now open to 16- and 17-year-olds

Author: NHCP Published: 28th August 2021 09:19

 Nearly every drop-in COVID vaccination clinic in Northamptonshire is now open for people aged 16 and 17 to get their first jab and protect themselves against coronavirus.

 

Drop-in sessions for 16- and 17-year-olds are being held at several locations across the county over the coming days – including in Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Wellingborough and south Northamptonshire – for those who don’t already have an appointment booked via their GP.

 

Alongside these drop-in sessions, a number of GP practices around Northamptonshire are contacting their patients in the 16 and 17 age group with details of how they can book a vaccine appointment.

 

Meanwhile, 17-year-olds who are within three months of their 18th birthday can opt to book their appointments online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or by calling 119.

 

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Our local vaccination services have been working really hard to be ready to offer the COVID vaccine to 16- and 17-year-olds over the last couple of weeks, and I’m pleased to be able to say that nearly every drop-in is now able to welcome this age group for their jabs.

 

“Getting vaccinated isn’t just about protecting ourselves and our loved-ones from coronavirus – it’s also a hugely important step back towards a normal life for all of us and the freedoms we all enjoyed before the pandemic.

 

“And if you’re aged 18 and over and haven’t yet had your vaccine, it’s certainly not too late – your offer of a jab remains open and you can book online via the NHS website, call 119 or pop along to any of our local drop-in sessions.”

 

All drop-in sessions for people aged 16 above are also offering second vaccine doses to anyone who had their first jab at least eight weeks previously. Second doses must be of the same vaccine type as the first, and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in clinic.

 

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park continues to offer daily drop-ins, this week from 8am to 4pm, for people aged 18 and over and those who had a first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago.

 

Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

 

Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/.

 

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Thursday 26 August to Wednesday 1 September

 

Corby

 

Mr Pickford’s

 

Spencer Court, Corby
NN17 1NU

 

Thursday 26 August

·       9.30am to 5.45pm

 

Wednesday 1 September

·       9.30am to 5.45pm

 

  • First doses for ages 16+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Kettering

 

Prospect House

 

121 Lower Street, Kettering, NN16 8DN

 

Saturday 28 August

·       8.30am to 12.30pm

  • First doses for ages 16+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 3 July 2021

Northampton

 

Kings Heath Health Centre

 

North Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, NN5 7LN

 

Saturday 28 August

·       9am to 1pm

 

Tuesday 31 August

·       9am to 1pm

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Northampton & District Indoor Bowling Association (Touchwood Pharmacy)

 

The Recreation Ground, Harborough Road, Northampton, NN2 8DH

 

Friday 27 August

·       8am to 7pm

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 2 July 2021

Ramgarhia Sikh Temple

 

Cromwell Street,

Northampton,

NN1 2TE

Thursday 26 August

·       8am to 8pm

 

Tuesday 31 August

·       10am to 8pm

 

Wednesday 1 September

·       10am to 4pm

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Regent Pharmacy

 

10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ

 

Friday 27 August

  • 10am to 1pm

 

Tuesday 31 August

  • 9am to 6pm

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Touchwood Pharmacy

 

Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, Northampton, NN2 7BD

 

Thursday 26 August

·       10am to 1pm

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 1 July 2021

Whitefields Surgery
(Unidrugs)

 

Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, NN4 9UW

 

Saturday 28 August

·       9am to 12.30pm

  • 2pm to 6pm

 

Sunday 29 August

  • 9am to 12pm

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ

 

Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 August

  • 8am to 4pm

 

Daily from Monday 30 August

  • 8am to 6.30pm

 

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago

Towcester

 

Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy and ECG)

 

Towcester Road, Greens Norton, NN12 8BL

 

Friday 27 August

·       9am to 4.30pm

 

Saturday 28 August

·       9am to 12.30pm

  • First doses for ages 16+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

Wellingborough

 

Pravasi Mandal Centre(Regent Pharmacy)

 

65 Elsden Road,

Wellingborough, NN8 1QD

 

Monday 30 August

·       9am to 6pm

 

Wednesday 1 September

·       9am to 6pm

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

 

