Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 31st August 2021 10:05

A further 2,449 COVID-19 cases were reported across Northamptonshire in the last week, a 2% increase on last week’s figure. Northamptonshire’s Public Health team are urging people to “Be Kind and Bear Others in Mind”, as we all get used to a more normal way of life.

The campaign aims to help the public understand when and where to apply more cautious behaviours in order to protect themselves and those around them. This includes considering how the risk of COVID-19 transmission increases when meeting indoors, and when meeting with larger numbers of people. Finally, the campaign highlights the gold standard of protective COVID-19 behaviours which includes receiving both vaccines, taking regular Lateral Flow Device tests and adopting additional measures when in crowded indoor spaces or when meeting with those who are vulnerable, even if you are both double vaccinated.

Additionally, the public are being urged to adopt protective behaviours when visiting small business premises. A new poster has been produced entitled, “Just one exposure, could lead us to closure”, which highlights the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses who rely on just one or two staff members. In small indoor settings, small units and shops, best practice is to continue to wear face coverings, to keep socially distanced, and to wash your hands regularly and thoroughly. These behaviours reduce the risk of transmission and mean businesses can continue to operate safely without the risk of closure and lost income.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 15 July – 22 August 2021, shows an increase of 2% in COVID-19 cases since last week with 2,449 residents having tested positive.

Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week up to 19th August is 339.4 and statistically similar to the national average of 328.1. Locally, the East Northants area showed the highest case rate in the county (367.1), closely followed by the Kettering area (363.5).

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, the younger adults’ group, 20 to 29-year olds continue to have the most cases, closely followed by 10 to 19-year olds. Over the last four-week period, the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has continued to increase, which remains an area of concern.

COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy has seen a 39% increase since last week. The latest data shows a total of 57 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 24th August 2021.

In the most recent week, Northamptonshire saw a decrease in the number of deaths when compared to the previous week. The only area to record a death in the last week was Kettering with one death, down from two deaths in the county in the previous week.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“As we enter the last week of the school holidays and prepare to send our children back to school or off to further or higher education, we are all hoping for a safe return without the disruptions to education that we had over the last eighteen months.

“It is important to acknowledge that since the easing of restrictions, not only have COVID-19 cases increased, but also the transmission of other illnesses such as the norovirus and the common cold. It is normal to see an increase in these illnesses when children return to education and I would urge families to continue to carry out regular Lateral Flow Device testing as best practice, to be sure that any COVID-19 cases are detected and that infected individuals can isolate to protect those who may be more vulnerable.

“Some of those aged 16-17 returning to education will now have been offered the COVID-19 vaccination, which I would continue to urge you to take up, when offered. Two doses of the vaccine offers the best protection from the virus, it reduces your risk of contracting the virus, and if you were still to contract the virus, it reduces your risk of becoming seriously unwell, or passing it on to others.

“I will finish by reiterating the core messages in our latest campaign. For some, the relaxing of restrictions brings greater risk to the health of themselves and their family, especially as we approach the Autumn period. Please continue to take up the offer of vaccinations, to take twice weekly Lateral Flow Device tests and to act with caution when around those who are vulnerable. Let’s get back to normal safely, be kind, and bear others in mind.”

