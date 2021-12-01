NN12

Local News Silverstone announces 2021 Christmas Experience Author: Alison Hill Published: 2nd September 2021 09:08 Silverstone announces 2021 Christmas Experience - Lap of Lights to run from 1 December 2021 to 3 January 2022 Silverstone announces 2021 Christmas Experience - Lap of Lights to run from 1 December 2021 to 3 January 2022



Silverstone is excited to announce the launch of Lap of Lights – a unique Christmas experience that will be bigger and better than last year’s award winning and sell out event, Lap Land. Lap of Lights will open on 1 December and run through to 3 January closing only on Christmas Day.



The festive event offers visitors the opportunity to drive the iconic 3.2 mile Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit under darkness experiencing a dramatic light and laser show following Santa’s journey around the world. At the drop of the chequered flag visitors will find themselves at the Silverstone Wing where they can continue the festive fun by visiting the winter themed Lodge or taking a glide on an illuminated ice rink.



Featuring over 440 laser beams and 400,000 festive lights the self-drive lap promises to be even better than last year as visitors follow Santa on his round the world journey that will surprise and delight everyone along the way.



New for 2021, and free from the pandemic restrictions of last year, visitors will be able to leave their cars after the festive drive to visit the Silverstone Wing which will be transformed in to an atmospheric alpine lodge and features the first ever skating rink to appear at the world- famous motor racing circuit.



Visitors will have the option to get their skates on and experience Ice Trak - an illuminated rink that is built in and around the Formula 1 garages and pit lane.



The Lodge will be open to all ticket holders and features festive, après fun; where all ages can warm up, refuel and relax while DJ Santa entertains from his decks. With activities such as axe throwing, curling and live music as well as a children’s cinema and sweetie bar – there is something for every age to enjoy. The vibe in the lodge will adapt to its audience with a family relevant atmosphere in the day moving to more of a party feel as the evening progresses.



Silverstone Managing Director, Stuart Pringle commented “Following last year’s event, which overcame the challenges of Covid to run continuously for 24 nights over the festive period, we carried out extensive research amongst our 200,000 visitors to understand how we could further enhance the product for 2021. The result is not only a longer and brighter lap but also an alpine style Winter Lodge situated in the Silverstone Wing and an Ice Trak which gives visitors the unique opportunity to don a pair of skates and glide through the Formula 1 pit lane.”

