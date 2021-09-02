  • Bookmark this page

Young people aged 16 and 17 urged to take up the offer of the COVID vaccine

Author: NHS Trust Published: 2nd September 2021 11:13
Northamptonshire's 16- and 17-year-olds are being urged to protect themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus by taking up their offer of the COVID-19 jab.
protect themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus by
taking up their offer of the COVID-19 jab.

Northamptonshire’s 16- and 17-year-olds are being urged to protect themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus by taking up their offer of the COVID-19 jab.

 

Young people aged 16 and 17 can access their vaccine in the following ways:

 

 

  • If they are within three months of their 18th birthday, book an appointment at a local clinic online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or by calling 119

 

  • Wait to be contacted by their GP practice with details of how to get their vaccine

 

Drop-in sessions for people aged 16 and over are being held at several locations around Northamptonshire over the coming days, including in Brackley, Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden, Towcester and Wellingborough.

 

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Over the past few weeks we’ve been pleased to welcome thousands of 16- and 17-year-olds to get vaccinated at local drop-in clinics or via their GP practices – and there are plenty more opportunities to grab a jab in Northamptonshire over the coming days.

 

“It’s really important to take up your offer of the vaccine, not just to protect yourself from coronavirus but for the sake of your loved-ones as well. Although the virus is usually mild in teenagers, some young people have become very ill from coronavirus and the vaccine is proven to be highly effective at preventing hospitalisation*.

 

“Young people can also carry coronavirus without developing symptoms which means they can easily pass it on to family and friends – but evidence shows that one dose of the vaccine can reduce transmission by up to half**.”

 

All drop-in sessions for people aged 16 above are also offering second vaccine doses to anyone who had their first jab at least eight weeks previously. Second doses must be of the same vaccine type as the first, and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in clinic.

 

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park continues to offer daily drop-ins from 8am to 6.30pm for people aged 18 and over and those who had a first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago.

 

Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online atwww.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

 

Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/.

 

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Thursday 2 September to Wednesday 8 September

 

Corby

 

Mr Pickford’s

 

Spencer Court, Corby
NN17 1NU

 

Thursday 2 September

·       9.30am to 5.45pm

 

Friday 3 September

·       9.30am to 5.45pm

 

Monday 6 September

·       10am to 5pm

 

Tuesday 7 September

·       10am to 5pm

 

  • First doses for ages 16+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Oakley Pharmacy

 

Charter Court, Oakley Vale, NN18 8QT

Thursday 2 September

·       9.15am to 5.30pm

 

Friday 3 September

·       9.15am to 5.30pm

 

Tuesday 7 September

·       10am to 5pm

 

Wednesday 8 September

·       10am to 5pm

 

  • First doses for ages 16+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

The Raven Hotel (Regent Pharmacy)

 

63 Rockingham Road, Corby, NN17 1AG

 

Monday 6 September

·       9am to 6pm

 

Tuesday 7 September

·       8am to 3pm

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Kettering

 

Prospect House

 

121 Lower Street, Kettering, NN16 8DN

 

Friday 3 September

·       8.30am to 4.30pm

 

Monday 6 September

·       8.30am to 4.30pm

 

Tuesday 7 September

·       8.30am to 4.30pm

 

  • First doses for ages 16+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Northampton

 

Kings Heath Health Centre

 

North Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, NN5 7LN

 

Friday 3 September

·       10am to 3pm

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 9 July 2021

Ramgarhia Sikh Temple

 

Cromwell Street,

Northampton,

NN1 2TE

Friday 3 September

·       12pm to 5pm

 

Monday 6 September

·       10am to 4pm

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Regent Pharmacy

 

10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ

 

Friday 3 September

  • 9am to 6pm

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose on or before 9 July 2021

 

Touchwood Pharmacy

 

Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, Northampton, NN2 7BD

 

Thursday 2 September

·       10am to 1pm

·       2pm to 5.30pm

 

Friday 3 September

·       10am to 1pm

·       2pm to 5.30pm

 

Monday 6 September

·       10am to 1pm

·       2pm to 5.30pm

 

Tuesday 7 September

·       10am to 1pm

·       2pm to 5.30pm

 

Wednesday 8 September

·       10am to 1pm

·       2pm to 5.30pm

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ

 

Seven days a week

  • 8am to 6.30pm

 

·       First doses for ages 18+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago

Rushden

 

Harborough Field Surgery

 

160 Newton Road, Rushden, NN10 0GP

Saturday 4 September

·       8.30am to 11.30am

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 10 July 2021

 

South Northamptonshire

 

Brackley Medical Centre

 

Wellington Road, Brackley, NN13 6QZ

Saturday 4 September

·       8.30am to 12.30pm

Sunday 5 September

·       8.30am to 12pm

 

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

 

Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy and ECG)

 

Towcester Road, Greens Norton, NN12 8BL

 

Thursday 2 September 

·       4pm to 7.30pm 

 

Friday 3 September 

·       9am to 4.30pm 

 

Saturday 4 September 

·       9am to 12.30pm 

 

  • First doses for ages 16+
  • Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

Wellingborough

 

Pravasi Mandal Centre(Regent Pharmacy)

 

65 Elsden Road,

Wellingborough, NN8 1QD

 

Thursday 2 September

·       9am to 6pm

·       First doses for ages 16+

·       Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

 

