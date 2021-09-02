Young people aged 16 and 17 urged to take up the offer of the COVID vaccine

NN12

protect themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus by

taking up their offer of the COVID-19 jab. Northamptonshire’s 16- and 17-year-olds are being urged to protect themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus by taking up their offer of the COVID-19 jab. Young people aged 16 and 17 can access their vaccine in the following ways: Find a drop-in clinic near them at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine If they are within three months of their 18th birthday, book an appointment at a local clinic online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or by calling 119 Wait to be contacted by their GP practice with details of how to get their vaccine Drop-in sessions for people aged 16 and over are being held at several locations around Northamptonshire over the coming days, including in Brackley, Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden, Towcester and Wellingborough. Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Over the past few weeks we’ve been pleased to welcome thousands of 16- and 17-year-olds to get vaccinated at local drop-in clinics or via their GP practices – and there are plenty more opportunities to grab a jab in Northamptonshire over the coming days. “It’s really important to take up your offer of the vaccine, not just to protect yourself from coronavirus but for the sake of your loved-ones as well. Although the virus is usually mild in teenagers, some young people have become very ill from coronavirus and the vaccine is proven to be highly effective at preventing hospitalisation*. “Young people can also carry coronavirus without developing symptoms which means they can easily pass it on to family and friends – but evidence shows that one dose of the vaccine can reduce transmission by up to half**.” All drop-in sessions for people aged 16 above are also offering second vaccine doses to anyone who had their first jab at least eight weeks previously. Second doses must be of the same vaccine type as the first, and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in clinic. Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park continues to offer daily drop-ins from 8am to 6.30pm for people aged 18 and over and those who had a first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago. Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online atwww.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/. Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Thursday 2 September to Wednesday 8 September Corby Mr Pickford’s Spencer Court, Corby

NN17 1NU Thursday 2 September · 9.30am to 5.45pm Friday 3 September · 9.30am to 5.45pm Monday 6 September · 10am to 5pm Tuesday 7 September · 10am to 5pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Oakley Pharmacy Charter Court, Oakley Vale, NN18 8QT Thursday 2 September · 9.15am to 5.30pm Friday 3 September · 9.15am to 5.30pm Tuesday 7 September · 10am to 5pm Wednesday 8 September · 10am to 5pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago The Raven Hotel (Regent Pharmacy) 63 Rockingham Road, Corby, NN17 1AG Monday 6 September · 9am to 6pm Tuesday 7 September · 8am to 3pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Kettering Prospect House 121 Lower Street, Kettering, NN16 8DN Friday 3 September · 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday 6 September · 8.30am to 4.30pm Tuesday 7 September · 8.30am to 4.30pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Northampton Kings Heath Health Centre North Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, NN5 7LN Friday 3 September · 10am to 3pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 9 July 2021 Ramgarhia Sikh Temple Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE Friday 3 September · 12pm to 5pm Monday 6 September · 10am to 4pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Regent Pharmacy 10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ Friday 3 September 9am to 6pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose on or before 9 July 2021 Touchwood Pharmacy Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, Northampton, NN2 7BD Thursday 2 September · 10am to 1pm · 2pm to 5.30pm Friday 3 September · 10am to 1pm · 2pm to 5.30pm Monday 6 September · 10am to 1pm · 2pm to 5.30pm Tuesday 7 September · 10am to 1pm · 2pm to 5.30pm Wednesday 8 September · 10am to 1pm · 2pm to 5.30pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre



Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ Seven days a week 8am to 6.30pm · First doses for ages 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago Rushden Harborough Field Surgery 160 Newton Road, Rushden, NN10 0GP Saturday 4 September · 8.30am to 11.30am · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 10 July 2021 South Northamptonshire Brackley Medical Centre Wellington Road, Brackley, NN13 6QZ Saturday 4 September · 8.30am to 12.30pm Sunday 5 September · 8.30am to 12pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy and ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, NN12 8BL Thursday 2 September · 4pm to 7.30pm Friday 3 September · 9am to 4.30pm Saturday 4 September · 9am to 12.30pm First doses for ages 16+

Pravasi Mandal Centre(Regent Pharmacy) 65 Elsden Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1QD Thursday 2 September · 9am to 6pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago