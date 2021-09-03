Take care if you have to car share...

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 3rd September 2021 14:10

As COVID-19 cases remain high across the county, Northamptonshire’s Public Health Officials are warning residents to ‘take care if you have to car share.’

A further 2,423 COVID-19 cases were reported across Northamptonshire in the week up to 29 August and Northamptonshire’s Public Health team is continuing to monitor and manage outbreaks in all settings. One of the many behaviours linked to the spread of the virus is car sharing outside of the household.

Officials are saying that if you can cycle, walk or drive alone, you should do so. If you have to car share, please follow the guidance below to keep yourself and others safe.

ü Everyone in the car should wear a face covering

ü Clean your car between journeys, especially door handles and seatbelts

ü Always car share with the same people

ü Keep the windows open to help with ventilation

ü Sit spaced apart from others where possible

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 23 – 29 August 2021, shows a decrease of 2% in the number of COVID-19 cases since last week.

Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week is 333.1 which is significantly higher than the national average (316.7). North Northamptonshire is an area where we have seen growth in case rates with the Corby area showing highest case rates (479.1) in Northamptonshire (a rapid rise of 55% in its case rate in one week), followed by the Kettering area (399.9).

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, the younger adults’ group, 20 to 29-year olds have the most cases, closely followed by 10 to 19-year olds. Concerningly, over the last four-week period, the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has continued to increase. Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

Hospital bed occupancy has been fluctuating over the last couple of weeks. The most recent data shows an increasing trend in the number of occupied beds with figures still remaining concerningly high compared to those seen in late spring. The latest data shows a total of 59 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 31st August 2021, which represents a 4% increase when compared to the previous week (24th August 2021).

In the most recent week, Northamptonshire saw an overall increase in the number of deaths when compared to the previous week.

Residents are also being asked to test twice weekly testing, regularly hand wash or sanitise and wear a mask in crowded areas.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“I’m asking all residents to continue to play their vital part in preventing the spread of further cases across the county, particularly as the children and young people return to education, the autumn approaches with the possibility of more indoor mixing and people are travelling together now they are back in the workplace. I’m urging you all to STOP. THINK and take care. If you must travel together then it is imperative that you all wear masks, wind down the windows and clean the seatbelts etc. between journeys. Twice weekly testing, regular hand washing or sanitising and mask wearing also all protect against the spread.

“As a community we now face the children and young people returning to education and I understand fully that parents may be nervous, but we must remember that schools are not the drivers and not the hubs of infection. Household to household infection has been the largest case of transmission since the beginning of the pandemic.

“To ensure you are not one of the one in three asymptomatic individuals affected by the virus who may be unwittingly spreading the virus as you go about your day. Stop, think, take a lateral flow test, keep washing your hands, think about the activity you are engaging in and protect those around you.”

Residents are also being reminded that If you have been a contact of a positive COVID-19 case, are doubly jabbed or under 18 and now exempted from a mandatory period of self-isolation, you must have PCR test regardless of whether or not you are showing symptoms. You must also adopt other precautions such as wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces and limiting contact with other people, especially with anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable, until you have the result. PCR home test kits can be ordered online or by calling 119, or you can take a test at a local test site.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.