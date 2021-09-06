Towcester & District Angling Association

Author: John Newman Published: 6th September 2021 11:55

Autumn seems to have approached suddenly this year, despite the challenges posed by Covid earlier in the year we at T&DAA have had a good year so far.

The winter re-stocking at Silverlake has borne fruit with some excellent catches reported. It seems almost as though the new fish have woken up the existing stock.

There will be another re—stocking at Astwell Mill this winter thanks to an incredibly generous, large donation from someone who wishes to remain anonymous. Thank you very much indeed from all of our members. At present we are finalizing the mix of fish (size) that we will introduce later this year.

We are having a gate installed at the entrance to Silverlake. The reason for this is security for members’ cars and more importantly security for our fish stocks. We did receive a report earlier this year of foreign plated cars in the car park in the early hours of the morning.

There will be a padlock on the gate, probably a number coded lock with the same number as Astwell, which is in the membership book. Day ticket receipts will have a code on them. This will all be communicated to members and published on the website when finalized.

After all the delays caused by “you know what”, there will be a members’ evening this month, the provisional date is Friday September 24th 2021. Details will be confirmed on our Facebook page, our website www.t-daa.uk and by email to all members

. The idea is that members and anyone interested in angling can gather in a Towcester hostelry and have a gossip, exchange tips, stories etc. For details nearer the time email us at info@t-daa.uk

Tight lines and wet nets.

