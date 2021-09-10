NN12

Local News Towcester Farmers Market Evolving Author: Nick Holder Published: 6th September 2021 08:54 The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th September 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and sees a couple of changes this month. The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th September 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and sees a couple of changes this month.



We welcome back The Curry Man, selling street food, after a successful month in August, and our previous cake seller has now moved on, so our artisan baker, Caked In Bread, will provide a larger range of bread and cakes.



Our alcohol stall will be missing this month, but we expect to have two alcohol sellers attending in October, just in time for customers to start stocking up for winter, Christmas, or just to have a tipple.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures remain in place to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.