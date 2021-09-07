NN12

Local News Poppy Appeal Quiz returns Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 7th September 2021 20:04

The charity fundraiser, to be held on Tuesday 21 September 2021 at Towcester Mill Brewery, is organised and hosted by Towcester’s branch of the Royal British Legion. The quiz was first held at the Mill in 2018 and then again in 2109 and now, later than originally planned, it’s back for the third year!



“The first couple of years were so successful,“ explained David Reed, organiser and host of the quiz, "and we really hope that our third quiz will be even better! It's also the 100th anniversary of the Poppy Appeal this November, so it makes for an extra special appeal for everyone to dig deep and come out for a great night's entertainment."



Teams can be made up of a maximum of six, but you can have as many teams as you like. Team reservations must be made online with all monies to be paid on the door. “We’re just asking for a £3 entry per person,” added David, “£2 of which will go direct to the Poppy Appeal and the other £1 towards cash prizes. We’ll have a raffle on the night too. A good night out is guaranteed!”



Food will also be available on the night from The Wood Oven and their delicious, freshly made wood-fired pizzas. Pre-ordering is recommended; please call or message them on 07946353773.