  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"The newsletter is a great source of information and brings the area to life; keep up the good work"
- Phyllis Brockhurst
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Poppy Appeal Quiz returns

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 7th September 2021 20:04
The Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal Quiz Night returns to the Mill this year, 18 months after it was postponed when the pandemic hit in March 2020.
The Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal Quiz Night returns to the Mill this year, 18 months after it was postponed when the pandemic hit in March 2020.
The Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal Quiz Night returns to the Mill this year, 18 months after it was postponed when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

The charity fundraiser, to be held on Tuesday 21 September 2021 at Towcester Mill Brewery, is organised and hosted by Towcester’s branch of the Royal British Legion. The quiz was first held at the Mill in 2018 and then again in 2109 and now, later than originally planned, it’s back for the third year!

“The first couple of years were so successful,“ explained David Reed, organiser and host of the quiz, "and we really hope that our third quiz will be even better! It's also the 100th anniversary of the Poppy Appeal this November, so it makes for an extra special appeal for everyone to dig deep and come out for a great night's entertainment."

Teams can be made up of a maximum of six, but you can have as many teams as you like. Team reservations must be made online with all monies to be paid on the door. “We’re just asking for a £3 entry per person,” added David, “£2 of which will go direct to the Poppy Appeal and the other £1 towards cash prizes. We’ll have a raffle on the night too. A good night out is guaranteed!”

Food will also be available on the night from The Wood Oven and their delicious, freshly made wood-fired pizzas. Pre-ordering is recommended; please call or message them on 07946353773.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies