West Northants businesses unite

Businesses in West Northamptonshire are launching a new forum, bringing local employers together and giving them a greater say in the area’s future.

The aim is to connect local employers, increase take-up of support to benefit local businesses and the local area, and to give a voice to the West Northamptonshire business community to help overcome the impact of the pandemic and realise opportunities.

The inaugural meeting of the West Northamptonshire Business Forum will take place on Tuesday 21 September 2021 and is open to all employers within the area.

This new forum will:

Unite voices to address business needs

Connect local employers together

Share information for business growth

Champion the business community

The forum will be run by a board made up of business people and other stakeholders from across the area, including West Northamptonshire Council.

Local businessman and founder of the forum, John Tippett, said: “I have established this forum because I am passionate about the local area, I recognise the potential West Northamptonshire has and I want to play a part in enabling this area to thrive.

“By connecting employers together, sharing issues and collaborating, the local economy will benefit, employers benefit, the area benefits and local government will have a clear voice from the business community.

“It ticks so many boxes and I am extremely excited for the fantastic things this forum will achieve once the board is up and running.

“I implore each and every local employer to attend and raise their voice.”

The first meeting will take place at Daventry Town Bowling Club at 2.30pm on 21 September. It is completely free and employers can book their place on our Eventbrite Link.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said “We think the forum is exactly what West Northamptonshire needs to empower the business community across Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire.

“We will do everything we can to ensure all businesses and residents thrive in West Northamptonshire.”