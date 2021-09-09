NN12

News

Local News Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team celebrates the forthcoming release of No Time To Die at the Italian Grand Prix Author: Will Hings Published: 9th September 2021 11:42 Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team celebrates the forthcoming release of No Time To Die at the Italian Grand Prix Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team celebrates the forthcoming release of No Time To Die at the Italian Grand Prix





007 branding to feature on AMCF1 bodywork, pit garage and motorhome



Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team’s digital channels will feature an exclusive VOICES interview with No Time To Die director, Cary Fukunaga



Unique Aston Martin-themed film created by the director of Bond’s iconic opening title sequences, Daniel Kleinman. Music by award-winning composer David Arnold. In anticipation of this month’s release of the new James Bond film No Time To Die, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team has announced a suite of exclusive content to celebrate the release of this hotly anticipated movie.



The 25th Bond film receives its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 28th September ahead of its UK theatrical release on 30th September (8th October in the USA).



To mark the film’s release, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team will be celebrating the enduring partnership between Bond and Aston Martin across the Italian Grand Prix weekend (9th to 12th September).



F1 cars to sport 007 branding

For one race only, the team will replace the Aston Martin logos with the iconic 007 logo badge on the AMR21’s cockpit sides. Meanwhile, in the Monza paddock, the team’s motorhome and pit garage will be decked out in Bond iconography to mark the occasion.



Unrivalled access: Exclusive VOICES interview with No Time To Die director, Cary Fukunaga

As hype for the new film intensifies, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team’s digital channels will also feature an exclusive VOICES interview with No Time To Die director, Cary Fukunaga.



Unique collaboration between Aston Martin and film-maker Daniel Kleinman and composer David Arnold

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team has partnered with EON Productions, acclaimed director Daniel Kleinman and award-winning composer David Arnold on a Bond-inspired spot.



Arnold, the master of five Bond scores, and Kleinman, who has worked on Bond’s distinctive title sequences since 1995, relished the opportunity to entwine the legendary automotive brand with the world of the secret agent.



“Aston Martin is part of Bond’s DNA,” explained Kleinman. “It’s a partnership that needs no explanation, so it was great fun to fuse those two worlds together: Bond’s signature title sequences and Aston Martin Formula 1. I hope it will create a lot of excitement ahead of the release of the movie.”



The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team website will receive a No Time To Die takeover for the weekend, including a 007 fan quiz.



Elsewhere, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll engage in another of the team’s popular driver-challenge social films – this time, racing against each other to build LEGO’s distinctive Aston Martin DB5.

