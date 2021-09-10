Towcester Relief Road project to receive further investment from the Department for Transport

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 10th September 2021 00:32

Measures will allow for greater traffic movements, and diversions away from Watling Street

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP has [today] welcomed additional investment and support from the Department for Transport for the Towcester Relief Road.

At a meeting [this week,] between Dame Andrea, Baroness Vere, the Roads Minister at the Department for Transport, West Northamptonshire Council, Persimmon and National Highways, a way forward was agreed to achieve two of the key goals as expressed by so many residents:

Signage to the relief road will draw traffic away from the centre of Towcester, and the relief road itself will be adjusted to ensure it can cope with greater traffic movements whilst remaining within the current planning consent. This stays within the current alignment and focuses on changes to lane markings and hatching at junctions. This should be able to be carried out with relatively low cost and virtually no delay to the current programme. The speed limit will remain at 40mph. A complementary programme of traffic calming (such as raised tables, pedestrian crossings) and a ‘street scape environment’ will be delivered in Towcester, including imposing a weight restriction, with through traffic signed along the relief road. This will need to be agreed with Towcester Town Council.

Commenting on the news, Dame Andrea said: “The Towcester Relief Road is a top priority for our area, and has been one of my main priorities since I was elected as MP.

I am delighted that a way forward has been agreed to draw traffic away from the centre of Towcester through signage and adjustments to the relief road that will encourage HGVs to use it as their route. The programme of traffic calming measures, a ‘street scape’ environment and importantly a weight restriction will provide additional benefits that will be welcome by local residents.

Construction continues apace on the relief road by Persimmon and their contractors, and this vital piece of infrastructure will help to cut congestion and improve air quality in the town. I will continue to work with all stakeholders to deliver the construction of the relief road by 2023, and I thank the Department for Transport and Baroness Vere for their decisive action and shared desire to secure a way forward for this project.”

