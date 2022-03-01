Time to apply for school places to start in September 2022

Parents and carers can now apply for Reception places in Primary and Infant schools., Year 3 places in Junior schools and Year 7 places in Secondary school for September 2022.

Parents and carers can apply for places in Reception if their children will be four years of age on or before 31 August 2022.

The deadline for applications for places in Reception is Saturday 15 January 2022 at 5 p.m.

The deadline for applications for places in Year 3 in Junior Schools is also

Saturday 15 January 2022 at 5 p.m.

YEAR 7 places in Secondary schools

Parents and carers of children born between 1 September 2010 and 31 August 2011 can now apply for a Year 7 place for September 2022.



The deadline for Year 7 applications is Sunday 31 October 2021 at 5 p.m.



All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the deadline to be considered on time. Late applications will not be processed until after National Offer Day.

For people living in North Northamptonshire - applications may be made online at www.northnorthants.gov.uk/admissions.

For those living in West Northamptonshire – applications may be made online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/admissions



All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the appropriate National Offer Day:

Tuesday, 1 March 2022 for Secondary places and

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 for Reception and Year 3 places.



Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Executive member for Children, Families, Education and Skills said: “I would encourage parents who are applying for a school place for September 2022 to submit their applications in good time and before the deadline.

“The School Admissions system gives families the opportunity to tell us which schools they would prefer to send their children to.

“While most people are successful at getting a place at their preferred school, there are steps that parents can take to maximise their chances. Submitting an application form on time is the most crucial step, followed by nominating a second and third preference school and including your closest school as one of your preferences.”

To find out more about applying for a school place in the North Northamptonshire Council area, and to submit an application, visit at www.northnorthants.gov.uk/admissions.

West Northamptonshire cabinet member for Children’s Services, Councillor Fiona Baker, said: “I would encourage families who are applying for a school place for September 2022 to utilise the support and advice available on our website, and make their applications in good time to avoid a delay in the process and any disappointment.”

To find out more about applying for a school place in West Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/admissions

An independent school admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

If residents are not sure which unitary council (North Northamptonshire Council or West Northamptonshire Council) they live in, the advice provided on this page will help: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/Pages/north-and-west-northamptonshire-council.aspx