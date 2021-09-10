Act COVID-Safely

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 10th September 2021 13:42

Northamptonshire’s Public Health Officials urge residents to act ‘COVID-safely’ and follow government advice as cases rise again this week across the county.

Volumes of the virus remain high amongst us with a further 2,839 COVID-19 cases reported across Northamptonshire in the week up to 05 September.

The county’s Public Health team is continuing to monitor and manage outbreaks in all settings, but all residents must continue to play their part in preventing further spread of the virus.

It’s important to stay cautious, help protect yourself and others and stick to the current government advice:

Meet up outside or if you’re indoors, open windows or doors if you have visitors

If you think you might have COVID-19 symptoms, take a PCR test and self-isolate

Take a Lateral Flow Device test twice weekly

Wear face coverings in crowded places to help protect others

Check in with the NHS COVID-19 app when you’re out

Wash your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds

Get vaccinated with two jabs for best protection

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze





This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 30 August – 05 September 2021, shows an increase of 16% in the number of COVID-19 cases since last week’s figures were published.

Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week is 351.9 which is significantly higher than the national average (318.5) and 6% higher than the last recorded seven-day period. Of particular note is significantly higher case rates in North Northamptonshire where we have seen acceleration in Corby and Kettering. Corby area case rate is 563.6 and has increased rapidly over the last few weeks to become the highest rate in Northamptonshire and amongst the highest in England once again. Kettering area also showcase rate of 470.6 per 100,000 population.

However, we are also seeing growth elsewhere in the county with South Northamptonshire area experiencing a rise of 20% in case rates when compared to the previous week.

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, the younger adults’ group, 10 to 19-year olds have the most cases, closely followed by 20 to 29-year olds. Concerningly, over the last four-week period, the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has continued to increase. Overall, more men than women tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

Hospital bed occupancy also indicates signs of increasing pressure arising from Covid-19 infections. The latest data shows a total of 67 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 7th September 2021, which represents a 14% increase when compared to the previous week (31st August 2021).

In the most recent week, Northamptonshire saw an overall increase in the number of deaths when compared to the previous week.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“We should all be concerned about the indications this week of increasing infection, illness and death in Northamptonshire. As we return to school and work following a summer break, we ask that you also return to being more vigilant about COVID-19. The indications at this time are that we will need your help, once again, in keeping our communities protected this autumn.

We all need to play our part to keep on top of the virus and COVID- safe behaviours remain an important part of taking care of each other for the foreseeable future. There are eight behaviours and actions which we should all be aware of and follow.

“These are; meet up outside or if you’re indoors, open windows or doors if you have visitors, if you think you might have COVID-19 symptoms, take a PCR test and self-isolate, take a Lateral Flow Device test twice weekly, wear face coverings in crowded places to help protect others, check in with the NHS COVID-19 app when you’re out, wash your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds, get vaccinated with two jabs for best protection and cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

“These behaviours ensure that we lower the risk to our community, can continue our daily activities and are better prepared for any future challenges resulting from COVID.”

